Who did Travis Kelce date before Taylor Swift romance? All we know

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the "Cruel Summer" singer made their first public appearance together at Arrowhead Stadium

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift broke the internet last night when they hard launched their rumored romance at the Kansas City tight end's game against the Chicago Bears Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Though the hearthrob football player and the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker, both 33, only recently sparked dating rumors, the two had the support of his teammates, their collective millions of fans, and even Travis' mom Donna Kelce as they seemingly confirmed their status.

In just the past year, Travis has scored a Super Bowl win and a date with Taylor, and his fame is skyrocketing. But who did he date before he shot his shot with the world's most famous pop star by way of a friendship bracelet with his number on it?

Maya Benberry

Back in 2016, three years into his first contract with the Chiefs, Travis signed on to do an E! News dating show, Catching Kelce, where he dated one woman from each US state.

He went on to briefly date the winner, Maya, a life coach with a marketing and brand consulting agency, though she confirmed they broke-up shortly after the show aired. In a YouTube Q&A about the show shared on her channel, she said: "There's no love lost. We’re still good friends."

Kayla Nicole

After Catching Kelce, Travis caught love with Kayla, a sports reporter and Instagram personality, in 2017. She graduated from Pepperdine University in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism, and went on to work for the likes of ESPN, Barstool Sports, and others.

© Getty Travis and Kayla at the 11th Annual NFL Honors in 2022

The two were together on and off for five years, but during an appearance on "The Pivot" podcast at the beginning of the year, the sports star confirmed he was single when he said: "I'm in the free market right now. I'm out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession."

What has Travis Kelce said about dating?

© Getty Taylor watched Travis' game alongside his mom Donna Kelce

During an appearance on Kristin Cavallari's podcast "Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari" at the beginning of the year, Travis got candid about what he is looking for when it comes to his love life.

Describing his ideal woman, he stated: "You have to be grounded," adding: "You have to have some sort of balanced lifestyle. High maintenance, I'm out the door. I've never been a part of that."

© Getty The singer then left with Travis for a post-game dinner

He continued: "You got to have some sort of sweetness to you… If you're arrogant or you think you're snooty or just higher above people, that's the biggest turn off for me."

