Who did Travis Kelce date before Taylor Swift romance? Meet his exes

Who did Travis Kelce date before Taylor Swift romance? All we know

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the "Cruel Summer" singer made their first public appearance together at Arrowhead Stadium

Travis Kelce attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonOnline News WriterNew York
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift broke the internet last night when they hard launched their rumored romance at the Kansas City tight end's game against the Chicago Bears Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Though the hearthrob football player and the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker, both 33, only recently sparked dating rumors, the two had the support of his teammates, their collective millions of fans, and even Travis' mom Donna Kelce as they seemingly confirmed their status.

In just the past year, Travis has scored a Super Bowl win and a date with Taylor, and his fame is skyrocketing. But who did he date before he shot his shot with the world's most famous pop star by way of a friendship bracelet with his number on it?

WATCH: Jason Kelce comments on romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Maya Benberry

Back in 2016, three years into his first contract with the Chiefs, Travis signed on to do an E! News dating show, Catching Kelce, where he dated one woman from each US state.

He went on to briefly date the winner, Maya, a life coach with a marketing and brand consulting agency, though she confirmed they broke-up shortly after the show aired. In a YouTube Q&A about the show shared on her channel, she said: "There's no love lost. We’re still good friends."

Kayla Nicole

After Catching Kelce, Travis caught love with Kayla, a sports reporter and Instagram personality, in 2017. She graduated from Pepperdine University in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism, and went on to work for the likes of ESPN, Barstool Sports, and others.

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California© Getty
Travis and Kayla at the 11th Annual NFL Honors in 2022

The two were together on and off for five years, but during an appearance on "The Pivot" podcast at the beginning of the year, the sports star confirmed he was single when he said: "I'm in the free market right now. I'm out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession."

What has Travis Kelce said about dating?

Taylor Swift cheers from a suite as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. © Getty
Taylor watched Travis' game alongside his mom Donna Kelce

During an appearance on Kristin Cavallari's podcast "Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari" at the beginning of the year, Travis got candid about what he is looking for when it comes to his love life.

Describing his ideal woman, he stated: "You have to be grounded," adding: "You have to have some sort of balanced lifestyle. High maintenance, I'm out the door. I've never been a part of that."

Taylor Swift is seen during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.© Getty
The singer then left with Travis for a post-game dinner

He continued: "You got to have some sort of sweetness to you… If you're arrogant or you think you're snooty or just higher above people, that's the biggest turn off for me."

