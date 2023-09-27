Paris Fury shares glamorous photo of mini-me daughter Venezuela for this special reason

The TV star shares seven children with her husband Tyson Fury

Paris Fury is a doting mother-of-seven, and on Wednesday, the star paid tribute to her eldest daughter Venezuela.

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old posted a glamorous snapshot of her daughter in honour of her 14th birthday. Venezuela was pictured posing up a storm in a tangerine-hued tracksuit which she teamed with a pair of crystal-studded trainers.

© Instagram Paris paid tribute to her teenage daughter

She wore her brunette tresses down loose and highlighted her features with sculpting bronzer and a berry-hued lipstick.

The teen accessorised with a giant silver cross pendant, a cluster of silver bangles and a pair of large silver hoop earrings.

© Instagram Tyson and Paris welcomed Venezuela in 2009

In the snapshot, Venezuela was all smiles as she struck a pose against an ornate birthday backdrop overflowing with gold, pink and orange balloons. The hallway looked particularly spectacular thanks to a giant '14' light display and a colourful bouquet of dried flowers.

Heaping praise on her daughter, Paris penned: "Happy Birthday Venezuela love you and the unique, beautiful, great young lady you've grown into."

In the comments section, fans and friends couldn't help but notice the striking family resemblance. "Happy Birthday!! She's the absolute stamp of you Paris!" noted one, while another chimed in: "Happy Birthday, wow she so looks like her mum, beautiful."

© Instagram Paris is a doting mother

A third remarked: "Thought that was you Paris had to double take. Happy 14th birthday Venezuela," and a fourth commented: "They grow too fast! She is your double."

Paris shares Venezuela with her boxer husband Tyson Fury. The lovebirds tied the knot in November 2008 at St Peter-In-Chains Roman Catholic Church in Doncaster.

© Shutterstock The couple share seven children together

On her big day, Paris looked ethereal in a voluminous strapless white gown, while her beau Tyson looked oh-so-dapper in a three-piece suit and a single white rose boutonniere.

Since tying the knot, the happy couple have welcomed seven children: Venezuela, Prince, Tyson, Valencia, Adonis and Athena, and a baby boy.

WATCH: Paris Fury shares behind-the-scenes look at husband Tyson's fight prep

The duo announced the arrival of their seventh child earlier this month via Instagram. Sharing their news with the world, Paris and Tyson posted a heartwarming snapshot of themselves cradling their bundle of joy at hospital.

"Can't believe he's here. @ok_mag," Paris penned in her caption.

Over on her Instagram Stories, the doting mother also shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her hospital room awash with paintings of cheery sunflowers. The star, who gave birth at Lancaster Hospital, described the space as "beautiful" writing: "Not long after the [baby's] arrival I realised how beautiful the room was."

Fans went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "Congratulations to you all!!! [red heart emojis] hope you're recovering well Paris! Wonderful news," while another wrote: "Congratulations my darlings."

A third sweetly added: "Can't wait to hear the name [heart] congratulations!" and a fourth penned: "How do you look so flawless after giving birth, what a diamond [loved-up emoji] congratulations all."