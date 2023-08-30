Paris Fury's daughter Venezuela is her double in billowing ballerina gown for day at the races

'Gypsy King' Tyson Fury and his wife Paris are currently expecting their seventh child together

Paris Fury's stellar wardrobe caught the attention of fans after the mother-of-six's bold and beautiful outfits made their debut in the Fury family's Netflix docuseries, At Home With The Furys.

The wife of boxing legend Tyson Fury, who is expecting her seventh child with the WBC heavyweight champion, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her eldest daughter Venezuela - and it's clear to see the teenager is following in her mother's glamorous footsteps.

WATCH: Netflix's At Home with the Furys trailer

"My 1st baby girl growing up, she had a lovely day with her cousins at the races," wrote Paris, sharing a snap of her 13-year-old channelling her mother's sartorial prowess in a fairytale tulle dress.

Venezuela resembled a princess in the sky blue corset dress embroidered with a meadow of pretty pastel-hued flowers. The botanical dress featured romantic tie straps, a voluminous ballerina-style skirt and sweetheart neckline.

© Instagram Tyson and Paris Fury's teenage daughter Venezuela looked beautiful in her fairytale gown

The eldest Fury child was styled to perfection in a matching wide-brimmed hat adorned with a coordinating floral bow. Venezuela slipped into £780 Christian Louboutin 'Very Prive 120 Patent-Leather Courts' in a dusky pink colourway.

Fans were stunned by Paris' mini-me, rushing to the comments of her post to share their love for Venezuela's stunning race day ensemble. "Beautiful! Your children are fantastically well brought up by the both of you," wrote one, as another penned: "And that's how it's done! A perfect outfit for a beautiful young lady."

© Instagram Venezuela rocked Christian Louboutin heels with her ballerina-style dress

Commenting on the mother-daughter duo's likeness, another wrote: "She looks so much like you, Paris, just like a princess. Beautiful," as another shared: "Paris, she's your double!"

Paris and Tyson's eldest is due to celebrate her 14th birthday on 27 September. Last year, Venezuela marked her 13th with a glittering Vegas-themed party last year, so her parents have no doubt planned an equally extravagant birthday bash for her upcoming celebration. With six children and a seventh on the way, the Furys are showing no signs of slowing down in expanding their brood.

© Instagram Venezuala Fury at her Vegas-themed 13th birthday party

The couple welcomed their first son Prince John James two years after Venezuela was born, followed by Prince Tyson II who was born in 2016. Their third son, Prince Adonis Amaziah, is the youngest of the couple's sons who was born in 2019.

© Netflix Paris and Tyson share six children together, with a seventh on the way

According to The Sun, when asked why the heavyweight champion had given all his sons a royal moniker, he replied: "I'm a king and they're princes until they earn their rightful name."

© Instagram Valencia Fury with her younger sister Athena Fury

The couple also share another daughter, Valencia, who was born in 2016, and their youngest daughter Athena, who was born on 8 August 2021.