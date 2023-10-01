Holly Willoughby's sister Kelly pays heartfelt tribute following family death

Presenter Holly Willoughby is sadly mourning the loss of a beloved family member, as her sister Kelly revealed on Sunday.

The writer posted a photo of a smiling man in a suit with a white shirt and blue tie on her Instagram page.

In a heartfelt message, Kelly captioned the photo: "Sleep deep Uncle Ray. We are heartbroken to say goodbye so soon."

She went on: "Thank you for all the love and the laughs. The kids will forever remember you turning up, taking your hat off and watching with glee as packets of Haribo dropped to the floor. We will miss you so much [broken heart emoji]."

Her followers and friends were quick to share their sympathy, with one writing: "Oh Kelly, I'm gutted for you all, he was a lovely man, I'm so sorry xx." Others added: "Thinking of you all and sending love. X," and: "Sorry for your loss Kelly. What a kind face he had."

Holly is very close to her sister, as well as to her parents and children, and likes to prioritise spending time with family during her time off from This Morning.

A few days ago, she shared a glimpse inside her sweet surprise trip away with her eldest son Harry, 14. The ITV presenter, who shares three children with her husband Dan Baldwin, made the revelation in her latest newsletter for her luxury lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon.

Reflecting on her family life, Holly, 42, said: "We've had two really quiet ones on the bounce and I'm starting to think it's the way forward. "Dan and I are so prone to making plans – because they always seem like a good idea at the time – but actually it's soooo nice to have the freedom to be spontaneous."

Elsewhere in her newsletter, the mother-of-three delved into her trip with Harry. "Last weekend, Harry didn't have a match, so he and I nipped down to surprise my parents," Holly explained.

"They're an hour and half away, so it's never a case of just popping in, but when time is on your side, there's no tonic like going home for a catch-up and a cuddle. I'm not sure who enjoyed it more – Harry, who ate his way along the Sussex Hedgerows, or Bailey, who flat refused to get back in the car when it was time to go."

Holly is also a devoted mother to her youngest son Chester, eight, and her tween daughter, Belle, 12. Speaking about how much she adores motherhood, the presenter previously told HELLO!: "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum. It wasn't like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Whilst Holly frequently shares insights into her family life away from the spotlight, the TV star rarely shares snapshots of her children's faces in a bid to protect their privacy.