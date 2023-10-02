Kourtney Kardashian reveals who is in the 'Not Kourtney' group: ‘Kim threw us all under the bus’

Kourtney Kardashian is dispelling the notion raised by her sister, Kim Kardashian, that Kourtney's close friends have an 'anti-Kourtney' group chat. The recent episode of The Kardashians unveiled this conflict, demonstrating that even celebrity families aren't immune to internal tensions.

In the season four premiere, the two sisters, Kourtney, 44, and Kim, 42, had a sharp exchange over a phone call.

The trigger for their spat? Kourtney believed Kim's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana on a nineties-themed collection bore a striking resemblance to her own wedding theme in Positano, Italy, a few months prior.

Kim took this a step further by alleging that some of Kourtney's close friends were part of a 'Not Kourtney' WhatsApp chat, where they presumably discussed her.

© Getty The sibling duo have reignited their feud

Kourtney was quick to counter this claim, heading to Instagram to share screenshots and messages as evidence. She showcased a conversation between her close friends, Allie Rizzo Sartiano and Simon Huck, who laughingly addressed the alleged chat.

Allie playfully suggested, "Should I soft launch the YASS Kourtney group chat?" Simon responded with a mix of humor and exasperation, noting, "OMG please! These trolls keep DM'ing me accusing me of being on the other chat."

© Getty Members of the Kardashian family

The conversation continued with Allie joking about their collective distaste for "meaningless endless chit chat," while Simon lamented, "Kim threw us all under the bus when there was not one actual friend on the chat."

The friction between the sisters seems to have its roots in Kourtney's recent changes after her May 2022 marriage to musician Travis Barker. Kim told Kourtney during their phone spat, "You're a different person. We all talk about it," referring to the now-infamous 'Not Kourtney' chat, which allegedly included their sisters Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie.

The conversation took a more personal turn when Kim intimated that Kourtney's children had approached her with concerns about their mother. An emotional Kourtney retorted, labeling Kim an "egotistical narcissist" and venting her feelings: "You’re just a witch and I hate you."

© WWD Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian at the Victoria Beckham show

Public opinion is predictably divided. While some followers echoed Kim's sentiments about Kourtney's identity shifts, others staunchly defended her.

One detractor wrote: "The problem isn't Kim. The problem is you don't know who you are." Another added: "That one girl who turns into whoever she dates… Why did she take Travis’ whole personality?"

Kourtney Kardashian is currently pregnant with her fourth child

Yet, many stood by Kourtney, sympathizing with her situation. "Sorry Kourtney for your sisters and friends being so mean to you," one supporter advised. "Cut them off and be happy that’s not real family."

Another extended consolation amidst the promotion for Kourtney's Boohoo collaboration, stating: "You look beautiful in your pregnancy. It is sad to read about the issues you are having with Kim. Just be true to yourself as you cannot choose your family but you can choose your friends."