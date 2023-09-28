The real reason behind Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's ongoing feud

Much to the delight of fans, The Kardashians is now back on the silver screen for a fourth season. Viewers will be given a unique glimpse into their family life, with the likes of Kim and Kourtney providing much of the drama.

As the series continues to spark comment online, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at Kim and Kourtney's ongoing feud…

© Getty Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have been feuding in The Kardashians season four

Why are Kim and Kourtney feuding?

Reality TV stars Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have been arguing for months. The sibling duo first became embroiled in a bitter feud when they clashed over Kim's recent partnership with Dolce & Gabbana.

© Getty The TV stars first hit our screens in 2007

Why did Kim and Kourtney fight over Dolce & Gabbana?

Kourtney was reportedly left fuming when her sister Kim collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana just months after Kourtney and her beau Travis wed in Portofino dressed in head-to-toe D&G.

Kourtney accused Kim of using her sister's wedding day as a "business opportunity" and argued that Kim effectively "copied" her wedding outfits when selecting outfits for her runway show at Milan Fashion Week.

© Getty Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in Portofino in 2022

In a new update, however, Kourtney has argued that their feud is not purely "about the clothes." During an eye-opening phone call between Kim and Kourtney in the season four premiere, the duo touched on their Dolce & Gabbana feud, with Kourtney telling Kim: "You're missing the point. This is not about the clothes! You're missing the point."

The real reason for their feud

Elsewhere in their chat, Kourtney labelled her sister a "narcissist" before Kim then piped up and asked whether her sister was fundamentally happy.

"Yes, but not when I'm on the phone with you," Kourtney responded, before later adding, "I have a happy life and that happiness comes when I get the [expletive] away from you guys. Specifically, you."

Despite butting heads, Kim and Kourtney later appeared in a joint confessional where they spoke about their bitter clash.

© Getty The sibling duo have reignited their feud

"It felt to me like Kim was using any weapon that she could find to hurt me, almost like weaponizing everyone against me," Kourtney said. "I think we both got to a place that we weren't proud of."

Meanwhile, in a solo confessional, she added: "I think the phone conversation was really hurtful, and I felt reminded of this characteristic that's been in my family for so many years, where we say mean things to hurt each other, and it's what I work hard at in therapy to change."

© Getty Kourtney Kardashian on the red carpet

She went on to say: "And when I am reminded of those types of things, it really is hurtful. Why would my family treat me that way? I want to protect my energy, and be around positive energy and good vibes, and Palm Springs with my husband is where it's at."

Kim and Kourtney's past arguments

Kim and Kourtney have a long history of conflict. The duo famously became embroiled in a physical fight back in 2020 when Kim argued that her sisters Kendall, Kylie and Kourtney tend to take a back seat.

© Getty Kylie, Kim and Kendall at the 2019 Met Gala

Kim retorted that she and younger sister Khloe work the most, stating: "The problem is, if I was on my death bed, I would still show up, Mom is so used to me and Khloe going on our death beds." Kim ended up slapping her sister before Khloe attempted to break up the fight.

Meanwhile, back in 2018, Kim and Kourtney locked horns when Kourtney wouldn't commit to the photoshoot for their annual family Christmas card. Their bitter exchange escalated, with Kim eventually yelling at her sister, before Kim then furiously said: "She's the least exciting to look at, so she can be out."