Travis Kelce spends the night with Taylor Swift before Kansas City Chiefs game

Travis Kelce's recent arrival at his New Jersey hotel, driving Taylor Swift's Range Rover, has fueled speculations, especially after he was believed to have spent the night at the pop star's apartment.

The 33-year-old Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, was pictured in the Daily Mail entering the Envue Hotel in Weehawken around 1pm on Sunday, just hours before the Chiefs' anticipated game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, set for 8.20pm.

Understandably, the match isn't just drawing the attention of football enthusiasts. Swift's massive fanbase, affectionately known as Swifties, is equally abuzz with the belief that the Eras megastar might be cheering for the Chiefs from the sidelines.

After all, Travis was with Taylor in Manhattan just the day before. Upon returning to the hotel, he hurriedly made his way to a side entrance, where a hotel staffer held the door open for him.

© Instagram Travis Kelce was seen leaving Taylor's apartment

Donning a black t-shirt and cap, Travis tried to keep a low profile despite driving in Swift's SUV. An eager fan, donning a Swiftie tee, waited outside with her bulldog, hoping for a glimpse of what could be the newest A-list pairing.

Speculations about Taylor's appearance at MetLife Stadium have created a stir, especially since it's the same venue where she enthralled 80,000-plus fans for three sold-out nights for her Eras Tour earlier in May.

© Gotham Taylor Swift and Blake Lively recently enjoyed a night out

Adding fuel to the speculation, Taylor was seen next to Travis' mother, Donna, in an executive suite during the Chiefs' recent game against the Chicago Bears. Post-game, she left the venue alongside Travis.

On the preceding evening, Taylor was seen enjoying some quality time with friends Blake Lively and Sophie Turner in New York City.

© Kansas City Star Donna Kelce, left, mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watched the game with pop superstar Taylor Swift, center

Their chosen dining spot was the popular Soho restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato. Joining them was Brittany Mahomes, married to Patrick Mahomes, Travis' teammate.

The Italian restaurant is owned by Emilio Vitolo Jr., a chef who made headlines due to a past romantic relationship with actress Katie Holmes.

As the group headed to Emilio's Ballato, Taylor and Blake, who share a deep-rooted friendship, were spotted hand-in-hand.

© Getty The singer rocked a cherry-red lipstick and white button-down tank top

In fact, just a few hours earlier, Taylor had attended the seventh birthday celebration of Blake's daughter, Inez, whom she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Their close bond is further highlighted by Taylor's 2020 song, Betty, named after Blake and Ryan's third child.

Intriguingly, Taylor's camaraderie with Sophie Turner is blossoming, even as Sophie navigates through her divorce from Joe Jonas, a former flame of Taylor's.

Having dated Joe briefly in 2008, Taylor has penned several songs believed to be about him, notably the sharply worded Better Than Revenge.

Joe and Sophie, who tied the knot in 2019, have recently parted ways. Their split has been public, with a custody battle for their two daughters dominating headlines. At the heart of their dispute is the choice of residence for their children: while Joe prefers the US, Sophie leans towards her home country, the UK.