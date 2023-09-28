Taylor Swift spotted leaving Travis Kelce’s $1 million Kansas City mansion

The music and sports worlds are buzzing with anticipation as pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appear to be getting closer. Recent events have shown these two stars might be more than just passing acquaintances.

Over the weekend, Taylor was captured on video footage obtained by Daily Mail departing Travis's upscale mansion in Kansas City.

Interestingly, she was accompanied not by Travis but by a group of his friends and family. This entourage then boarded a party bus destined for Arrowhead Stadium.

The mansion, worth in the region of $1 million, wasn’t housing Travis at that time. According to reports, he has a personal chef and several friends from high school and college who use his place as a crash pad whenever they are in town. But that wasn’t all; to ensure Taylor's safety, two unmarked police cars stood guard outside the football star's home.

Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game

The whispers of a possible relationship between the two hit fever pitch last weekend. Taylor was unexpectedly spotted in the Chiefs' suite, where she cheered the team on to a triumphant victory over the Chicago Bears with a score of 41-10.

But the real talk started post-game when Taylor and Travis were seen making a swift exit through the stadium corridors together. Later that evening, they were reportedly at an exclusive downtown bar, which Travis had booked for the night.

© Kansas City Star Singer Taylor Swift watches the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago with the mother of Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, Donna Kelce

Although efforts were made to keep the post-game celebrations private, a particularly telling photo of Taylor comfortably draping her arm around Travis, hinted at the intimacy between the two.

Adding to the intrigue, Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, didn’t hold back during a recent chat on SportsRadio 94 WIP.

© Jason Miller Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is rumored to be dating Taylor

Jason shared: “Travis is going above and beyond to be a gentleman” towards Taylor. He continued with a touch of humor, mentioning that Travis can effortlessly shift gears, suggesting that he can balance his blossoming relationship with his demanding career.

The relationship seems to be gathering momentum rapidly, with reports suggesting Taylor plans to attend the Chiefs’ upcoming match against the New York Jets.

© Getty Travis Kelce attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California

Travis, in one of his recent podcasts, commented on Taylor's previous game appearance, labeling her decision as “ballsy”.

He seemed genuinely touched by her gesture, expressing gratitude towards those who spoke highly of her. “Shoutout to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage,” he said, playfully referring to his performance on the football field.