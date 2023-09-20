Travis Kelce's brother Jason confirms Taylor Swift romance: 'One hundred percent true'

Well, Swifties and football players have a new couple to root for, as it appears Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in fact dating!

Rumors that the two were potentially a new item first swirled after The Messenger reported they were "hanging out," weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed he had tried to give the "Cruel Summer" singer a bracelet with his number at one of her concerts, but was unsuccessful.

Though Taylor is notoriously private about her love life, Travis' brother Jason Kelce, also a football player, has not only spilled the beans on their romance, but has expressed his full support for the new couple.

Speaking on 94WIP Sports Radio, Jason was asked how his brother and Taylor are doing, to which he first coyly replied with: "It's hard to answer because I don't know a lot about what's happening in Travis' love life."

Though he said he tries to "stay out of that world" he then seemingly confirmed the romance when he said: "I think they're doing great."

He went on: "I think it's all one hundred percent true," and even added: "I hope this thing goes the mile."

Fans were quick to throw their support for the couple too, and wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Dynamic duo," and: "Oh I am so excited to hear songs about this," as well as: "Damn Trav! He took his shot! Good on him."

More to come.