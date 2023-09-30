Kelly Ripa's loved-up snaps with Mark Consuelos spark major fan reaction

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are the definition of couple goals! The duo, who have been married for 27 years, couldn't be more in love and whether they're hosting LIVE or enjoying some downtime, it's clear that they're head over heels for one another.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kelly, 52, shared a carousel of snaps to mark International Coffee Day, and fans were particularly taken with the ones of Kelly and Mark enjoying their coffee dates together. The caption read: "We coffee, internationally #internationalcoffeeday."

Sparking a reaction from her 3.4 million followers, many were quick to comment underneath. "Sweetest couple!" replied one. "I love you both, awesome couple," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "My wife and I have enjoyed the show more than ever, Kelly and Mark together are perfect, in so many ways!"

WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Love Story

It was back in 1995 that Kelly first laid eyes on Mark during his audition for All My Children and for her it was love at first sight. The actress revealed in an interview on Lunch with Bruce that: "When I saw him… I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes] — like I saw it. And I don't believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment."

As for Mark, he told Huffpost Live in 2014: " I thought [Kelly] was adorable, hot and sexy and all that stuff… But I was very focused – I didn't really think I had a chance with her, so I wasn't really focused on that."

© Getty Images Kelly and Mark met in 1995 while Mark was auditioning for All My Children

While Mark had no idea that Kelly was interested, it didn't take long for the pair to realise they had feelings for each other, and by February 1996, the soap stars revealed they were dating in real-life while attending the Soap Opera Digest awards in Los Angeles.

After less than one year of dating, Kelly and Mark tied the knot in vegas in May 1996, before heading off to both Rome and Capri on their honeymoon. Now proud parents to three children – Michael, 25, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 20, the couple continues to gush about one another in interviews.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with their three children

In 2019, the Riverdale star told US Weekly that after nearly 25 years of marriage to Kelly he was still "crazy about her".

"She's an extremely patient and tolerant woman," he continued. "And I think that's the true secret to our marriage."

WATCH: Mark Consuelos makes debut on Live! after being announced as new host by Kelly Ripa

More recently, the couple spoke to PEOPLE about their new role as co-hosts on LIVE, after it was revealed that Mark would be joining Kelly, following Ryan Seacrest's departure. "To have Mark join me at that desk every day, it's a dream come true. We've been so uniquely blessed," Kelly said in April.

Marked added: "I had filled in so many times and had a blast every single time. Some people would die to have this opportunity. No one does it like she does… I can't think of anybody that I feel more safe with, and protected by, than Kelly."