Kelly Ripa teases son Michael as aspiring actor shares rare update online

The Live with Kelly and Mark host is a doting mom to three grown-up children

Kelly Ripa is known for her tongue-in-cheek humor and quick wit, and often comes out with funny one-liners while co-hosting Live with Kelly and Mark.

The ABC star is often teasing her loved ones too, and couldn't resist making a witty remark on her oldest son Michael's Instagram account recently, after the aspiring actor, 26, shared a new photo online.

The Riverdale star posted a artsy picture of himself resting his legs on a bench while bending down to look at his phone.

The shot was simply captioned: "This is just how I sit." Unable to resist, Kelly took to the comments section and wrote: "Have you tried a chair?"

Kelly often talks about embarrassing her children, and has admitted that like all parents, her and Mark Consuelos are considered as such in their family.

During a previous interview with Daily Pop's Loni Love and Jodie Sweetin, Kelly opened up about their youngest son, Joaquin, 21, not wanting to be seen with his mom and dad at college.

She explained: "We came to see one of our son's sporting events at the University of Michigan, and all we did was walk up to him. We're like, 'Oh, we'll meet you at your dorm.'

Kelly Ripa with her sons Michael and Joaquin and daughter Lola

"And he's like, 'You cannot meet me at my dorm and you cannot be out front. And put your masks on your face. And nobody can know we're together.'"

Kelly also joked in the past that her daughter Lola, 22, is not always a fan of her fashion choices. In an interview with People, Kelly quoted her daughter, saying :"'Don't wear that. You look ridiculous.'"

Kelly Ripa's children have a close bond with their famous parents

The star then went on to add: "She oddly says that my clothes should be tighter and shorter, which has the reverse effect, as it does, and I wind up actually making my skirts longer and blousier and bigger."

This said, Kelly and Mark's children have a lot of respect for their parents and it's clear the family are incredibly close.

Michael previously told Entertainment Tonight that his parents were role models in his eyes. "They’re great, not just in like a relationship sense, but they're great role models. I try to conduct myself the way I think they would," he said.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos love spending time with their grown-up children

Lola, meanwhile, even went on holiday with her parents after returning back to living at home after graduating from college earlier this year.

The New York University graduate went away to Greece with her famous parents in June, and afterwards, Kelly shared a number of photos from the trip on social media.

Kelly Ripa's family inside their Manhattan townhouse

The trio were all smiles in a series of photos posted on social media by Kelly, and it sounds like it's made their relationship even stronger too. Soon after the former Hope and Faith star shared photos on social media of their vacation so far, Lola responded, writing: "The best travel buddies... and roommates!

