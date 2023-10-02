Holly Willoughby's showstopping celebration for son Chester revealed - see photo

It was a big weekend for This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby, who was busy celebrating her youngest son Chester's ninth birthday. The ITV star, who shares three children with her husband Dan Baldwin, pulled out all the stops for her youngest.

Taking to Instagram, Holly revealed that the family had been treated to a glittering night in London's West End to watch Mrs Doubtfire - a new comedy musical at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

"Morning, how was your weekend?" the mother-of-three penned to her 8.4 million followers.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby with the cast of Mrs. Doubtfire

"I took Chester and the kids to see @doubtfireuk at the weekend for Chester’s 9th birthday (yes 9 already!) wow wow wow… so fantastic, so funny… laughed all the way through… brilliant cast! Some people are so incredibly talented…"

Holly's post was met with a flurry of sweet messages from fans, many of whom couldn't believe how quickly Chester had grown up.

© Instagram Holly treated her son Chester to a night at the theatre for his ninth birthday

"Happy birthday to you, Chester! I hope you enjoyed your lovely time at the musical with Mummy and family," penned a fan, as another sweetly shared: "Time flies! Nine already! Happy birthday Chester."

Holly prefers to keep her children largely out of the spotlight, hiding their faces from social media and remaining fairly private about her family life at home. The star does, however, occasionally share rare photos of her sons and daughters.

© Instagram Holly prefers to keep her children's faces out of the spotlight

Speaking on This Morning early in 2021, Holly explained: "I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal. If you show one photograph, then they're out there."

She added: "They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it."

The Dancing on Ice host previously opened up about how being a mum has changed her life for the better in an interview with HELLO!.

© Instagram Holly's children joined her in Australia when she joined the team of I'm A Celebrity!

On motherhood, Holly previously shared with us: "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum. It wasn't like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."