Amy Schumer teases fans with beachside swimsuit photo with her husband

Amy Schumer is often known for bringing her comic timing from her stand-up sets and on-screen work to her social media posts as well.

The actress definitely channeled some of that in her latest upload, a candid moment captured between her and husband Chris Fischer.

She posted a picture of the two embracing in the water while at the beach, with Chris dressed in his swim shorts and Amy wearing a black swimsuit with a waist-cinching strap.

While the couple looked to be having a great time, the photo made it seem like they were caught in the middle of an intimate moment.

The comedienne definitely spotted it too and teased it with what she wrote alongside the snap, penning: "Please check [out] our only fans."

The Trainwreck star is getting some well-deserved time at home for the holidays with her husband and three-year-old son Gene, who she was unable to see while on her 65-date Whore Tour and fulfilling many other projects.

Speaking with People at the season five premiere of Inside Amy Schumer, she said: "I just miss him. You just wanna physically be there. I really do think it's harder for me than him.

"I just want to be with him as much as I can," she explained, candidly admitting that: "I'm very grateful to be able to work and have time for myself also. But it's brutal. It hurts. I mean, like, there's no way. It's a painful thing."

She couldn't help but joke about the fact that her being at all maternal was as "surprising" to her as it may have been to some fans, before confessing that all the clichés about motherhood became very real for her.

"All the clichés are just true… What they say about babies. I'm crazy about him," she said.

