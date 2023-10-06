Amanda Holden looks almost unrecognisable in new photo

Amanda Holden looked almost unrecognisable on Thursday when she was captured dressed in a lavish Bridgerton-inspired ensemble.

The BGT judge, 52, donned a waist-cinching corsetted gown and a towering wig - reminiscent of that worn by Queen Charlotte in the hit Netflix series and pouted for the camera fully dressed in the period ensemble.

© Instagram Amanda looked fabulous in her Bridgerton-inspired look

The ice-blonde wig, which was covered in pearls, pom poms, feathers, and faux flowers, looked fabulous on the TV judge and perfectly complemented the floor-length gown which was adorned with frilly sleeves and bows embellished on the front.

Amanda donned the look for her new series, Sex - A Bonkers History. The photo was shared by wiggy and hair stylist, Anna Winterburn, who also shared a number of close-up photos on her Instagram account.

Captioning the photos, she penned: "@historyuk. A take on… Princess Charlotte. On a budget…. Pimp up that #amazon #wigs #acrylic #padding #accessories." The look certainly got Amanda's seal of approval, as she reshared the photo of herself on her Instagram Stories.

In the show, that kicked off last month, Amanda is joined by historian Dan Jones, "As they shine a light on the most seductive sex stories that are sure to get your heart racing. The show travels from Ancient Egypt, when the first contraceptive was created, all the way through to the 1970s to look at how the swinging craze swept through suburban Britain."

© Photo: Netflix The wig was reminiscent of Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton

Talking about the programme, Amanda said: "Believe me when I say our generation knows nothing about sex compared to the debauched antics of our ancestors! My goodness, I've really had my eyes opened, and had a real laugh, during the filming of this brilliant new series."

Anna wasn't just behind Amanda's elegant period look but also helped the star transform into Cleopatra for a previous episode of the show. On Tuesday, Anna shared a photo of Amander donning Cleopatra's iconic raven bob as she looked dramatically into the distance.

Amanda fully embraced the transformation and rocked the historical figure's famous black eyeliner. She also opted for a light brush of powder blue eyeshadow and rouge glossy lips.

Alongside the photos were the words: "On SKY History @historyuk SEX a bonkers history. 5 looks of beautiful & powerful women through history! So much fun @noholdenback @bryony_blake #cleopatra #sexy #deadly #wigs #beads."

On top of Amanda's bobbed wig, she wore the most fabulous gold headpiece as well as glossy coffin-shaped acrylic nails and we can't help but think just how much the performer suited the look!