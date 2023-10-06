Geri Halliwell-Horner shows off impeccable physique in skin-tight trousers

Geri Halliwell-Horner's ivory sartorial portfolio always floors fans and on Thursday, it was no different when she stepped out in another show-stopping look.

Taking to her Instagram account the former Spice Girl shared two videos. One of which showed her looking dazzling for an appearance in Ohio where she met with fans of her new book Rosie Frost and The Falcon Queen. See Geri's fabulous look in the video below.

Geri Halliwell stuns in figure-hugging trousers

Geri's all-ivory ensemble was unequivocally chic for the outing across the Atlantic and was comprised of a pair of white trousers, which perfectly hugged the star's impeccably toned legs and kicked out at the bottom with a gentle flare.

Captioning the post, she penned: "ROSIE FROST, say it back! From USA to UK… So grateful [red love heart emoji]. Ohio [arrow emoji] Hampton Court." She paired the top with a white blouse that elegant billowing sleeves.

© NBC Geri has been promoting her new book and appeared on Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night

The second clip saw her add a stylish white jacket as she posed with fans from the UK.

In the videos, Geri was surrounded by two crowds, the first in Ohio, the second at Hampton Court Palace in London, who both cheered: "Rosie Frost," for the camera, whilst Geri stood in the middle.

© NBC Geri looked fabulous in a mini dress

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the update. One fan replied writing: "Well done!" alongside a heart eyes emoji. A second replied writing: "All your work as an individual talented person paying off and deservedly so xxx." A third added: "You are so loved," alongside a heart eyes emoji.

Geri has been jet-setting promoting her new novel and earlier this week, she appeared on hit US talk show Jimmy Fallon and, of course, she looked immaculate.

© Getty Geri is married to F1 president Christian Horner

This time the doting mother opted for a fabulous mini-dress in her staple colour, white. The piece looked fabulous on the pint-sized popstar and once again her toned legs were perfectly showcased in the number.

The dress was adorned with a pussy-bow detail around the star's neck and was embellished with round buttons in the same pure-white hue. She also slipped into a pair of white pointed-toe heels that featured an elegant ankle strap.

Geri swept her flame-hued tresses back into an elegant soft ponytail which was perfectly accentuated with a chic black bow. The tousled style was the perfect choice for her appearance, with two front sections of her left out to frame her camera-ready face.

Captioning a slew of snaps from the show, Geri penned: "So much fun on @fallontonight! Thanks for having me @jimmyfallon — such a pleasure to meet you (and @questlove and @tarajiphenson!) Tune in TONIGHT," alongside a white love heart emoji.