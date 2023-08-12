Amanda Holden stuns alongside lookalike daughter Hollie in spellbinding holiday selfie - and she has the sweetest nickname

Amanda Holden and her 11-year-old daughter Hollie had us thinking we were seeing double after their latest sun-soaked display on Friday when they were spotted taking a sweet selfie together.

The Britian's Got Talent judge knows to pose up a storm on the red carpet but she was all smiles for the candid moment which saw her and Hollie captured against a stunning Grecian background whilst enjoying their holiday.

Amanda and Hollie look so alike!

Amanda didn't mince her words in the caption, revealing her affectionate nickname for her youngest-born: "HRH," or in other words, 'Her Royal Highness'. She penned: "HRH and me," alongside a blue love heart and Greek flag emoji.

The mother-daughter duo looked incredibly relaxed for the sunset snap and even got a glimpse of a picturesque boat behind them. In the stunning shot, Amanda wore a pair of chic grey sunglasses on her head, pulling her honey-hued tresses away from her face.

This made room for eager fans to get a close-up glimpse of the star's holiday makeup which was comprised of subtle touches of mascara and ultra-glossy lips. She also showed off her beautiful Van Cleef and Arpels ivory charm pendant.

So far, Amanda has been delighting fans with updates from her lavish family getaway and proved it's not just her youngest daughter who is the image of her TV star mum, as her eldest daughter and model, Lexi, was also spotted getting in on the holiday snaps.

On, Tuesday, the trio was spotted relaxing whilst on a decadent boat trip. Amanda dazzled in a spellbinding gold beach dress from her pal, Tess Daley's beachwear brand, Naia Beach. The glittering gown featured a dramatic plunging V-neckline and daring thigh-high split.

Captioning a photo on her Instagram feed, she penned: "Me and my girls". Amanda's girls could take after Amanda more and the trio could have been mistaken for catalogue models as they posed on the boat.

Youngest Hollie looked straight down the camera lens and beamed whilst wearing a white linen short suit, comprised of an elegant blazer and high-waisted shorts. She also wore a matching ivory-hued linen shirt.

Her hair was swept to the side in a chunky plait and she added a pair of fabulous cork wedges. Lexi looked equally as dazzling in a khaki green midi dress and mimicked her mother's pose, looking out to the side.

Unlike her sister, Lexi opted to wear her long locks down to freely blow in the sea breeze. Her fabulous accessories saw her slip into an array of stylish rings, gold hoops, as well as beach bracelets, and an anklet.

The holiday photo sparked a slew of comments from adoring friends and fans. "This is the most perfect picture," one fan penned alongside three pink love heart emojis. A second added: "Love this pic of you gorgeous girls [three pink love heart emojis]." Meanwhile, a third added: "Stunning girls."