Amanda Holden wows in thigh split leather dress

As a renowned judge on shows like Britain’s Got Talent and I Can See Your Voice, Amanda Holden has become known for her glamorous sartorial choices and her latest collection with Lipsy for Next is no different.

The 52-year-old television personality and Heart Breakfast radio host took to Instagram to share her new clothing line with the notoriously glitzy brand and it was a certain little black dress that caught our eye. Amanda is seen wearing a midi-length faux leather dress which gathers to cinch at the waist with pleather-covered buttons for a timelessly chic look.

WATCH: Amanda Holden models new Lipsy collection for Next

Never one to shy away from a bodycon dress, Amanda’s latest choice features a figure-skimming fit and a thigh-split for a look that seamlessly mixes timeless glamour and edgy execution.

Amanda kept things simple when it comes to footwear, pairing the faux-leather showstopper with a pair of black peep-toe heels. Meanwhile, her classic effortless curls really let the outfit do the talking.

© Getty Amanda Holden rocked a leather midi dress with black sunglasses

The dress in question features in a collection that Amanda herself has described as “joyous, beautifully designed, well-cut, classic and cheeky”. She told her two million Instagram followers that the pieces are designed to stay in your wardrobe for the next ten years.

Leather seems to be a firm favourite with the television star as also in the collection are a series of satin shirts which have been paired with a burgundy midi skirt in a faux leather fabric – the perfect addition to an on-trend autumn capsule wardrobe.

© Getty The BGT star styled her black leather dress with a black heels and bag

Amanda has also designed a roll neck cable knit jumper for nights when she moves away from her usual glamour and into something comfier.

This isn’t the first time Amanda has wowed in a leather dress. The star turned heads in September when she stepped out in a red leather dress with padded shoulders and a plunging neckline at a special screening of Sky History's Sex: A Bonkers History.

© Getty Amanda stepped out in a new leather thigh-split dress from her Lipsy collection

The bold choices Amanda makes come as little surprise coming from a star who has pushed back against criticism of her style choices and told The Telegraph that "it’s time to rethink fashion for the over 50s".

The radio host also turned up to the Heart radio studio sporting a gorgeous green midi skirt, akin to the fit of the black leather number that caught our eye.

With the months getting cooler and for those reluctant to say goodbye to the stylish midi skirts and dresses in their summer wardrobe, the leather take in Amanda’s collection sounds to us like the perfect transitional piece

© Instagram Amanda shares some behind-the-scenes snaps from Heart Breakfast

