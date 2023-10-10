Michelle Keegan stuns in bridal white mini dress during getaway with husband Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan left fans swooning on Monday when she shared a very rare glimpse inside her luxe getaway with hubby Mark Wright.

Much to the delight of her Instagram followers, the 36-year-old actress was quick to post a carousel of incredible photos, shining a light on their spectacular hotel in Dubai.

WATCH: Mark Wright And Michelle Keegan's love story

The smitten couple appeared to make the most of their romantic holiday, and seemingly enjoyed a rare date night in the ultra-luxurious city, famed for its spectacular skyscrapers and plush hotels.

In one joyous holiday snap, presumably taken by Mark, a bronzed Michelle is pictured enjoying an evening meal complete with scallops, crisp white wine and small dishes of fish tartare.

© Instagram Michelle looked positively radiant

For the special date night, Michelle looked picture perfect in head-to-toe white. Embracing the warm weather, the Our Girl star donned a body-sculpting white mini dress featuring a cheeky cut-out section around the front.

Amping up the glamour, the brunette beauty accessorised with a jewelled headband covered in glittering crystals and cream-hued stones.

To complete her date night ensemble, Michelle jumped on the latte makeup trend and accentuated her gorgeous features with perfectly positioned bronzer, pops of gleaming highlighter and a rich, creamy mocha-hued lipstick. It-girl perfection!

© Instagram The couple wined and dined in style

"Sit me outside when I don't need a jacket & I'll be happy," she noted in her caption.

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on the former Corrie star, with one writing: "Most stunning person ever," while another chimed in: "Girl you're glowing!!!".

© Instagram Michelle shared a sneak peek inside their meal

A third commented: "You are GLOWING," and a fourth sweetly added: "Audrey Hepburn vibes… Stunning."

Whilst Mark didn't make an appearance in Michelle's post, he did post a picture of himself basking in a rooftop swimming pool. The 36-year-old appeared to be relishing his sunset dip and flashed a huge smile as he turned to face the camera.

© Instagram Mark enjoyed a blissful evening dip

Captioning his post, Mark penned: "Unbelievable place, blows my mind every time!! @atlantistheroyal #dubai #royal #atlantis."

The star's loyal fans flooded the comments section with endless sweet messages. "Agreed. It's something else. The size of that hotel is unreal too," wrote one, while another added: "We were up there yesterday- saw you both walking round the hotel! Bloody amazing place, gutted to be home."

© Getty Mark and Michelle wed in 2015

A third noted: "Looks lush [red heart emoji] you're always away in lovely places," and a fourth chimed in: "Have a great holiday. Looks amazing!!"

Dubai holds a very special place in Mark and Michelle's hearts - it's where they first crossed paths back in 2012 and ultimately became the backdrop for their blossoming romance.

© Getty The couple first met in Dubai

And in September 2013, Mark popped the all important question whilst holidaying in Dubai. Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Michelle candidly revealed: "I thought he was joking at first, and then he said come here. I started crying, and said yes, and then he started welling up as well.

"Then as we walked further down the beach, I saw a table set up with lanterns and petals, and with two glasses of champagne."