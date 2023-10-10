Michelle Keegan stuns in bridal white mini dress during getaway with husband Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan left fans swooning on Monday when she shared a very rare glimpse inside her luxe getaway with hubby Mark Wright.
Much to the delight of her Instagram followers, the 36-year-old actress was quick to post a carousel of incredible photos, shining a light on their spectacular hotel in Dubai.
The smitten couple appeared to make the most of their romantic holiday, and seemingly enjoyed a rare date night in the ultra-luxurious city, famed for its spectacular skyscrapers and plush hotels.
In one joyous holiday snap, presumably taken by Mark, a bronzed Michelle is pictured enjoying an evening meal complete with scallops, crisp white wine and small dishes of fish tartare.
For the special date night, Michelle looked picture perfect in head-to-toe white. Embracing the warm weather, the Our Girl star donned a body-sculpting white mini dress featuring a cheeky cut-out section around the front.
Amping up the glamour, the brunette beauty accessorised with a jewelled headband covered in glittering crystals and cream-hued stones.
To complete her date night ensemble, Michelle jumped on the latte makeup trend and accentuated her gorgeous features with perfectly positioned bronzer, pops of gleaming highlighter and a rich, creamy mocha-hued lipstick. It-girl perfection!
"Sit me outside when I don't need a jacket & I'll be happy," she noted in her caption.
Fans and friends raced to heap praise on the former Corrie star, with one writing: "Most stunning person ever," while another chimed in: "Girl you're glowing!!!".
A third commented: "You are GLOWING," and a fourth sweetly added: "Audrey Hepburn vibes… Stunning."
Whilst Mark didn't make an appearance in Michelle's post, he did post a picture of himself basking in a rooftop swimming pool. The 36-year-old appeared to be relishing his sunset dip and flashed a huge smile as he turned to face the camera.
Captioning his post, Mark penned: "Unbelievable place, blows my mind every time!! @atlantistheroyal #dubai #royal #atlantis."
The star's loyal fans flooded the comments section with endless sweet messages. "Agreed. It's something else. The size of that hotel is unreal too," wrote one, while another added: "We were up there yesterday- saw you both walking round the hotel! Bloody amazing place, gutted to be home."
A third noted: "Looks lush [red heart emoji] you're always away in lovely places," and a fourth chimed in: "Have a great holiday. Looks amazing!!"
Dubai holds a very special place in Mark and Michelle's hearts - it's where they first crossed paths back in 2012 and ultimately became the backdrop for their blossoming romance.
And in September 2013, Mark popped the all important question whilst holidaying in Dubai. Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Michelle candidly revealed: "I thought he was joking at first, and then he said come here. I started crying, and said yes, and then he started welling up as well.
"Then as we walked further down the beach, I saw a table set up with lanterns and petals, and with two glasses of champagne."