Michelle Keegan is an off-duty beauty in £50 bodycon dress - shop it now

Michelle Keegan always nails it with her timelessly stylish outfits, and the star had fans rushing to Very this week to pick up her seriously flattering midi dress.

The Brassic actress arrived at the BBC Radio 2 Studios on Friday wearing her new Very grey knitted dress, with a figure-skimming bodycon fit, buttoned detailing and a cut-out finish.

© Instagram Michelle looked stunning in the fitted ribbed dress

Michelle rounded off the elegant autumn look with a pair of knee-high heeled boots and delicate gold jewellery, styling her hair in voluminous curls that perfectly framed her face.

As for her makeup, the 36-year-old looked so glam with a touch of brown eyeshadow, a bronzed base and an eye-catching matte pink lip. Stunning!

© Getty Michelle layered up with a black longline jacket

Also pictured as she left the BBC Radio 2 studio, Michelle layered the off-duty look with a black longline coat, a matching black handbag and a pair of cat eye sunglasses.

If you love Michelle's grey knit dress, you're in luck, as the Very midi is still available to shop in sizes 6-18.

Featuring a figure-hugging fit with a slightly flared skirt, the ribbed dress looks flattering for every body shape, and the neutral style will be a staple in any autumn wardrobe. We recommend styling the look with a pair of black loafers and a leather jacket for an effortless daywear style, or channel Michelle with a pair of heeled boots for an elevated finish.

Michelle shared a stunning snapshot on Instagram in her new dress with the caption: "Such an easy throw on dress for these colder months."

The Our Girl actress has been an ambassador for Very since 2017, and her seasonal collections have been a smash hit with shoppers.

Earlier this month, the star had fans rushing to pick up her cosy cable knit jumper, which featured a high neck, wrap-style front and an asymmetric hem.