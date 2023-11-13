Maya Jama stars in HELLO!'s Kind List 2023

Maya Jama has had a huge year. Not only did she take on the task of hosting Love Island, but she also appeared on the cover of British Vogue and was named the face of Dolce & Gabbana.

Despite her incredibly busy career, 29-year-old Maya made time to raise awareness of causes close to her heart, working tirelessly to support young people, something she has been doing since the early days of her stardom.

© Getty Maya is an ambassador for NSPCC

Maya works as an ambassador for NSPCC, with a spokesperson from the charity telling HELLO!: "Maya began supporting the NSPCC in 2019 and has done some fantastic work in support of the charity's Childline service.

"This included fronting a tour of UK secondary schools for World Mental Health Awareness Week, where she spoke on a panel alongside other mental health advocates as well sharing her personal experience of anxiety.

"At Childline, we know some children can find it hard to speak out about their mental health and others can feel isolated in their experience. That's why Maya's openness and support is so valuable in helping young people feel less alone, as well as raising awareness of Childline."

As well as her work with the NSPCC, Maya's other charity campaigns have ranged from backing organisations who are working to end 'honour'-based abuse to organisations helping people struggling in the cost-of-living crisis.

© Getty The Love Island presenter is also an ambassador for Savera UK

"Maya was a wonderful ambassador for Savera UK, particularly in engaging our youth advisory board and helping them to deliver campaigns that highlight the issues and impact of 'honour'-based abuse and harmful practices," Afrah Qassim, CEO and founder of Savera UK, told HELLO!

"She took time out of her busy schedule to record video messages to empower young people and even facilitated peer-to-peer education by co-hosting an online quiz event with our youth members.

"We are grateful for her support and for advocating for Savera UK's mission to end 'honour'-based abuse and harmful practices."

Maya also lent her time to RISE365, which aims to empower young people to become the best versions of themselves. "Maya came and spent several hours supporting us at RISE.365," Joyclen Buffong, Director of RISE.365, told HELLO!

"She was inspired by the way the young people come together to support their community and made a surprise visit to help us to support people during the cost-of-living crisis. She is such a lovely person, so down-to-earth and keeps in touch. What a kind thing for her to do, to take time out of her busy schedule to support others."

© Dave Benett She has also been involved with UNICEF

As well as supporting smaller community groups, Maya has been involved with UNICEF, who greatly value her work. "We are so grateful to Maya for her kindness in donating her time and voice to support UNICEF over the years," a UNICEF spokesperson told HELLO!

"She first joined our Soccer Aid for UNICEF campaign in 2020 and as a football fan, she agreed to take on the role of pundit during the live celebrity match, returning the following year for more fun for a worthwhile cause.

"Thanks to Maya and a whole host of kind, famous faces, the campaign has raised millions of pounds to help children all around the world grow up happy, healthy and with the childhoods they deserve."

See the full Kind List here.