Bake Off fans convinced they already know who will WIN the show and will be the Star Baker for Bread Week - and here's why

The Great British Bake Off fans reckon they know just who will be crowned winner of the entire series - just two weeks in.

Loyal viewers have flocked to social media to reveal who they think will be Star Baker for Bread Week - and winner of the whole show too.

WATCH: Bake Off's new contestants get stuck in

MORE: https://www.hellomagazine.com/brides/504399/paul-hollywood-shares-first-photo-with-new-wife-following-surprise-wedding/

MORE: https://www.hellomagazine.com/film/503267/great-british-bake-off-matt-lucas-why-he-left-the-show-where-is-he-now/

Bake Off fans have hedged their bets on Abbi being the next winner of the series.

They have flocked to UK betting sites including Betvictor and Betfred and Abbi is the baker that has the edge.

© Channel 4 Abbi is a fan of the Victorian era and the traditional bakes of the time

At first fans were convinced Tasha, who was given Star Baker in Week Two for her brilliant biscuits, was the fave to win.

The talented star is the show's first deaf contestant and fans have praised the Bake Off's producers for the inclusion of her interpreter so effortlessly during the show.

However, Abbi, who won the technical challenge last week due to her brilliant custard creams, is 3/1 to go one step further by grabbing Star Baker during Bread Week.

Viewers have already posted their support to her on X.

© Channel 4 Tasha in Great British Bake Off

© Channel 4 Paul Hollywood gives Josh a handshake in Bake Off

One wrote: "Think I would have given star baker to Abbi. She’s my early favourite to win."

Another chimed in: "All caught up on last nights #GBBO my faves are Keith & Matty.. but I think Abbi is going to win.

Bake Off returned with a whole new shake-up after Matt Lucas waved goodbye to the C4 in December, after three series and 51 episodes on the hit show.

Alison Hammond has been hailed a success by fans as she took over the reins, with fan favourite Noel Fielding returning as a co-presenter.

Bake Off is back on our screens at 8pm on C4 every Tuesday.