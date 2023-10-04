Who is Shona Manderson from Married at First Sight UK?

Tuesday's episode of Married at First Sight UK was full of dramatic moments, in particular between Shona and Brad.

The couple, who wed at the beginning of the E4 reality series, were at the dinner party with the other couples when Brad made a speech about his feelings for his new wife before things took a turn which prompted him to tell his wife to "shut up."

Fans have had plenty of thoughts on social media about the pairing but are also curious to know more about Shona away from the show. Find out all you need to know…

Who is Shona Manderson from MAFS UK?

Shona is a performing arts teacher from Nottingham. The 31-year-old said ahead of the experiment: "My happily ever after would be for him and me to go through the experiment and really try and grow together."

The reality star then shared with fans her thoughts about watching her journey back. Ahead of her wedding episode airing last month, she shared a photo of her filming on her Instagram with the caption: "As ready as I can be for tomorrow eeeek." Later, she posted photos from their big day, writing in the caption: "Newlyweds," along with some wedding-themed emojis.

She also wrote on social media: "So today is the day. You know what's mental & a little nerve-wracking is that when it goes live at 9 pm tonight that's the first time we as cast members see it too! I have no idea about the edit, but what I do know is that I applied for MAFS with pure intentions, I wore my heart on my sleeve & really tried to give my all to the process & my partner."

Have Shona or Brad from MAFS UK been on TV before?

Some of the stars from this series of Married At First Sight UK have had a brush with reality TV before. While it doesn't appear that Shona has been on television before, her husband Brand previously appeared on other E4 show, Celebs Go Dating. Brad was just 20 years old at the time and went on a few dates with former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby.

Other stars from this year's MAFS UK have been on TV, too. Both Laura and Georges have also appeared on episodes of Celebs Go Dating, while Nathaniel appeared on Geordie Shore: Hot Single Summer. Peggy has appeared on Take Me Out, and, most recently, Luke previously appeared on E4's Language of Love, hosted by Davina McCall, in 2022.

Are Shona and Brad from Married at First Sight UK still together?

The current series of Married at First Sight UK hasn't finished airing on TV, therefore viewers are still none the wiser about whether the couples have decided to stay together beyond the programme's wrap. Towards the end of each series, the couples have their final commitment ceremony where they decide to stay together beyond the experiment or not. So we'll have to wait to find out Brad and Shona's fate.