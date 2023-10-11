Taylor Swift enjoys secret 'chill night' with beau Travis Kelce for his birthday

Over the weekend Taylor Swift marked a special entry in her calendar. The voice behind August, flew to Kansas City, Mo., from her base in Nashville, Tenn., to celebrate NFL star Travis Kelce's 34th birthday, a day after the actual date, as confirmed by Page Six.

While many might have expected a glamorous evening filled with glitter and paparazzi, the duo chose to have a "chill night", aligning with their apparent preference for low-key get-togethers.

According to US Weekly, Taylor, keeping her commitments in mind, took an early exit from Kansas City, ensuring she was back home before Travis's pivotal game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Though she had been a cheering figure in the stands for Travis's two previous games, the Grammy-awarded artist was conspicuously absent at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis this time.

© Raymond Hall Taylor enjoyed a chill night with Travis

The absence raised a few eyebrows, especially given the speculation that Travis believes his growing closeness with Taylor has been a lucky charm of sorts, bringing prosperity on the field.

This sentiment was evident when, in a post-practice press conference, Travis, with a gleam in his eyes, shared about his relationship with Taylor: “It feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world.”

© David Eulitt Taylor Swift watches a regular season game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears with Donna Kelce

However, such a high-profile relationship also brings its challenges. The tight end from the Kansas City Chiefs admitted to grappling with the increased media attention and the ever-prying eyes of the paparazzi, a byproduct of dating one of the music industry's biggest names.

"You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason," Travis acknowledged. He added, “You just gotta keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.”

© Elsa Taylor Swift cheers prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium

The duo's relationship garnered attention when rumors began circulating last month. Travis's candid revelation on his New Heights podcast, where he expressed his slight disappointment over not having the opportunity to interact with Taylor before or after her shows during the Eras Tour concert in July.

He even missed out on giving her a friendship bracelet containing his number, a gesture that seemed important to him.

© Getty Travis Kelce celebrated his 34th birthday with Taylor

"I was a little butthurt," he quipped, showcasing the candid nature that has endeared him to many.

Despite the media frenzy around their growing bond, Travis recently made it clear that he aims to keep details of his personal life under wraps "moving forward."