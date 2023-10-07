Travis Kelce makes heartfelt revelation about romance with Taylor Swift: ‘I’m top of the world’

Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, Travis Kelce, is shining bright both personally and professionally.

Recently, during a post-practice press conference, the NFL star found himself addressing questions not just about the upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings but also about his blossoming relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Despite the buzz surrounding his personal life, Travis, 34, emphasized his commitment to the game, saying: “As all the attention comes…it feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world.”

His relaxed demeanor and confident smile suggested he's taking all the extra attention in stride. While he remains steadfast in his dedication to football, he acknowledged the new experiences that come with dating a global icon like Taylor.

He mentioned he's still "learning" to navigate the world of paparazzi, candidly expressing, "It comes with it.

You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason.” Ever the optimist, he continued, “You just gotta keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.”

Travis has previously expressed concerns about the NFL's extensive coverage of his relationship, asserting that, for him, the current football season remains the top priority.

"At the end of the day, I’ve always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building,” he emphasized to the reporters.

Interestingly, while Taylor has been seen supporting Travis at his recent games, she wasn't present during his birthday celebrations.

Photos obtained by Page Six depict Travis spending quality time with close friends outside the Chiefs training facility, followed by a relaxed session in his black SUV.

Travis, who seemed to be savoring the simple joys, was also spotted purchasing a cigar from a local gas station, likely to mark his special day.

Before the whirlwind romance with Taylor, Travis was in a relationship with model Kayla Nicole.

Their nearly five-year relationship had its share of ups and downs. While the reasons for their split remain under wraps, Kayla has posted a few enigmatic messages on social media, leading to speculations about her feelings regarding Travis's newfound romance.