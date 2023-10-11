Bobby Brazier admits he is 'falling in love' with Strictly partner Dianne Buswell

Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier has admitted that he's "falling in love" with his professional dance partner, Dianne Buswell.

Speaking to The Mirror at the Pride of Britain Awards, the actor, 20, said: "I could speak about Dianne all day… She's just a diamond – you know what, I'm falling in love with her. She's just great. I feel very lucky."

© Shutterstock The dancing duo recently appeared on This Morning

On the dancefloor, the couple have been dazzling viewers week in and week out with their impressive routines. Their latest performance saw them take to the floor with a mesmerising routine inspired by the 1996 movie Romeo + Juliet. Take a look at their incredible performance in the video below...

WATCH: Bobby Brazier brings the house down with daring samba

The duo left a lasting impression on the judges, with Shirley Ballas waxing lyrical about the "rhythm in his pelvis," which ultimately helped to bring "the party".

Craig Revel Horwood said Bobby made the routine look "natural," before delivering a signature "A-Ma-Zing," while Anton Du Beke spoke enthusiastically about the actor's "double-jointed trick pelvis."

Despite their strong bond, Bobby is currently thought to be single, while Aussie native Dianne, 34, is very much loved up with her boyfriend, Joe Sugg, 32.

The couple, who met on the hit BBC dancing show back in 2018, have been going from strength to strength in recent years. And earlier this year, they celebrated a huge milestone in their relationship – relocating to Brighton.

© BBC/Ray Burniston Bobby is best known for his starring role on EastEnders

Their stunning new property is a luxurious haven complete with its own swimming pool and a swanky gym.

Lovebirds Joe and Dianne listed their stunning property for sale earlier this year. Their four-bedroom detached home appeared on the market for a whopping £1.35million.

© Instagram Dianne and Bobby share a sweet friendship

The loved-up duo relocated to Sussex at the beginning of 2021. Prior to this, Joe and Dianne owned a modern flat in London complete with a stunning rooftop area. Bliss!

Whilst the couple tend to keep details of their romance under wraps, Joe previously spoke to The Sunday Times and revealed how Dianne was his "first girlfriend."

© Getty Images Dianne and Joe found love on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018

"Dianne is my first girlfriend. Other than, like, my penpal from when I was ten," he explained.

Of keeping their relationship "real" in the public eye, Joe went on to say: "We very rarely have full-blown rows. Dianne's very messy, so even on camera I'd take the mick that she's left the room like a bombsite.

"I think it's good to keep things like that in, because especially if you've got younger people watching, you could otherwise give them a false idea that being in a couple is all rainbows and daisies."

Dianne, meanwhile, spoke to HELLO! earlier this year and gushed about her romance with Joe. Musing on their plans to travel the world together, Dianne revealed: "I would love to see a lot of the world this year. I'd really like to go with Joe to some places we've never been to before. I love travelling - I find it very relaxing."