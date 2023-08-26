Dianne Buswell shares the exciting plans that make this series of Strictly extra special

The Strictly star shared that this series will be more special than ever

Dianne Buswell is a favourite among Strictly viewers, loved not only for her incredible dancing prowess, but also for her bubbly personality.

Ahead of the new series of Strictly, Dianne spoke exclusively with HELLO! about the exciting family plans she has in the pipeline, which will make this series more special than ever.

Not only does this new series start in September, but Dianne has another big thing to look forward to in the coming months - her parents are visiting from their native Australia.

Dianne is excited about the new series of Strictly

"They're both retiring and the first thing they're doing is flying over to the UK," she excitedly told HELLO! before sharing how it adds extra pressure for her to do well this series.

"They arrive right before the quarter-finals. To have them in the audience will be lovely, and if I'm still in the competition, that would be a massive bonus."

EXCLUSIVE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell, Jowita Przystal, Nancy Xu and Luba Mushtuk share show's secrets

Dianne, who grew up in Australia, is extremely close to her family, despite the fact they live on the other side of the world.

She and her partner, Joe Sugg, often fly over to visit her family in the southern hemisphere, sharing adorable updates from her time spent with her baby niece Zofia.

Dianne, 34, has spoken openly about how the youngsters in her family, including Joe's sister Zoe Sugg's baby Ottie, make her broody for her own little ones. At the end of last month when a fan asked about her and Joe's plans for children, Dianne simply replied: "We love being aunty and uncle for our beautiful nieces and nephew for now, but yes one day we would love it."

© Iona Wolff Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell would like their own children one day

The loved-up pair recently moved into a sprawling £3.5 million home five-bedroom home near Brighton – so they have plenty of rooms for their nieces, nephews and Dianne's parents when they visit.

As well as five boudoirs, their new abode has five bathrooms, six reception rooms, a double staircase, an open plan kitchen and lounge overlooking the huge garden, an indoor heated swimming pool and a gym – perfect for Dianne to practice her Strictly steps!

The star shared how the upcoming months are her favourite time of year, telling HELLO!: "I count down the days until we start our rehearsals because it’s so much fun. This is my seventh year on the show and I can honestly say I get more excited each time."

We can't wait to see who Dianne is paired with this year!

To read HELLO!s full interview with Dianne, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.