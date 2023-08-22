Dianne Buswell announces major news ahead of Strictly launch show

Dianne Buswell will no doubt be busy for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, but ahead of its new series the popular Australian pro had some exciting news to share with her followers.

Earlier in the year, the dancer released her first wellness book, Move Yourself Happy, which aims to teach readers "how to make joyful movement a habit". Taking to her social media accounts on Tuesday, Dianne revealed that the book had won Best Wellness Book at the Health and Wellbeing Awards. The star looked magical as she excitedly held her book aloft with a joyful expression on her face.

"My book won," she said in the caption. "MOVE YOURSELF HAPPY has won the Best Wellbeing Book at the Health and Wellbeing Awards!!!!! Yay. So grateful."

Friends and fans were over the moon for the star, with Katya Jones enthusing: "OMG!!! Congratulations!!! You so deserve it!!!" and a second added: "So so proud of you!! This book is incredible, you deserve this sooo much!!"

A third shared: "Forever proud of you!! This book is so deserving of the win," while a fourth commented: "Award winning author - get that on the bio and cv!! Many congratulations," and a fifth wrote: "Fantastic I love your book well deserved."

Move Yourself Happy was released back in March, and the synopsis for the wellness book reads: "In this enriching 21-day programme, dancer Dianne Buswell shows you how to make joyful movement a habit. Forget gruelling exercise regimes or punishing diets - Dianne's unique approach nourishes your body and mind using her four pillars of health: rest, movement, nutrition and positivity.

"Move Yourself Happy offers step-by-step explanations of core moves from yoga, Pilates and dance, including jive, tap and ballet. It also contains Dianne's favourite recipes, like her delicious homemade chocolate granola or spinach gnocchi, as well as inspiring weekly mantras and journaling prompts, fun daily movement routines and mood-boosting lifestyle hacks, such as having a 5-minute kitchen disco and creating your own self-care sanctuary in your home. This book will transform your relationship with movement and help you feel happier, every day."

Speaking about being part of the Strictly family in an exclusive interview with HELLO! earlier this week, Dianne shared: "I count down the days until we start our rehearsals because it's so much fun. This is my seventh year on the show and I can honestly say I get more excited each time.

"I love the fact that the line-up ranges from really young to a lot older. It shows that anyone can dance – you don’t have to be a certain age – and that's what it's all about."

