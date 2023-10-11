Today stars team up to support Carson Daly following incredible success

Alongside his appearances on the Today Show, Carson Daly is also a board member of Project Healthy Minds. On Tuesday, he moderated a discussion with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as Archewell held its first-ever in-person event at Hudson Yards in Midtown Manhattan.

The event was an overwhelming success — and, at Project Healthy Minds' first-ever gala held later that evening, Carson was supported by his Today co-stars in a sweet gesture of camaraderie. In a photo on his Instagram, meteorologist Al Roker shared a photo of himself with Carson, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin. In the image, Carson stood with Al and Savannah and extending his arm over Craig's shoulder.

Al and Craig matched with their blue suits, while Carson looked very dapper in a black shirt and trousers alongside a brown jacket. Meanwhile, Savannah really pulled out the stops in a leather jacket, matching skirt and biker boots.

In a caption, Al said: "So proud to join our @todayshow family supporting @carsondaly and his leadership in @projecthealthyminds for their inaugural gala," while Carson added: "Was thrilled to join the @todayshow family to support @carsondaly at the inaugural healthy minds gala last night in nyc to celebrate Mental Health Day."

© John Lamparski Savannah, Al and Craig all showed up to support Carson

Savannah was also proud of Carson, penning: "In awe of my friend @carsondaly - he delivered a powerful speech at the Project Healthy Minds gala that got a standing ovation. Incredible and so important. Proud!!"

Fans also shared supportive messages with Carson as one said: "Excellent! We who have suffered depression and anxiety appreciate your voice Carson. All who are affected so need the encouragement to look for the helpers."

© Craig Barritt Carson spoke at the event

A second shared: "One of the great things about the Today Show is how you support each other...you can tell that there is true respect between you all," and a third penned: "Thank you Carson. I have several family members who have anxiety. Some mild, some severe. It can be very debilitating. Making people aware and to remove the stigma."

Carson often has a busy schedule as he presents shows on both the East and West Coast. While the mental health summit and Today was held on the East Coast, he hosts The Voice over on the West Coast.

© NBC Carson is a much-loved host on Today

Carson is incredibly open about his personal life too, and has been praised in the past for talking about his mental health struggles, and helping to raise awareness.

In an interview with USA Today in 2022, the dad-of-four said: "You may know me from MTV or as a celebrity of whatever you think of me. You may think my life's perfect. I've got kids. I always look happy on TV or when you watch me on The Voice. But that's just not how it works. It's not like that."

© Getty The Today family is a close-knit one

He added: "On The Voice, when I'm live on Monday nights, most of the time, my right hand is in my right pocket, and I'm literally gripping onto the flesh of my thigh because I'm waiting for a high-panic moment to pass."

