Today star Savannah Guthrie's urgent warning to co-star amid 'dangerous' technical blunder

Today star Savannah Guthrie issued a warning to her co-star Al Roker amid a technical blunder in the sound department during Tuesday's show.

After filming the fans lined up in the plaza outside Studio 1A, the camera cut back to the studio to show Savannah and her co-host Hoda Kotb sitting on the desk alongside Craig Melvin.

Savannah quickly realized that Al's microphone was still on, despite him being behind the camera and out of shot. "I can hear Al talking somewhere," she said, before warning her co-star to watch what he said: "Al you're mic is hot, so don't say anything crazy."

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie warns co-star Al Roker amid technical blunder

"That's a dangerous game they're playing there!" joked the host.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb hosted the show on Tuesday

While mistakes don't often happen on The Today Show, this isn't the first time a blunder has been caught on camera in recent weeks.

Last Tuesday, Hoda caused a little disruption in the studio when she accidentally knocked over her flask of tea on the desk.

© Getty Images Al Roker's microphone was still on after he walked out of shot

"Sorry, sorry!" she exclaimed after spilling her drink, prompting Savannah to joke: "Clean up on aisle one!"

Defending herself, Hoda remarked: "Can I just say, this is a huge mug, it's so big."

Meanwhile, Craig Melvin jumped out of his seat to help Hoda clean up the mess, before she swiftly moved on to the next segment.

Hoda Kotb joined Savannah as co-anchor in 2018

Hoda and Savannah have co-hosted The Today Show together since 2018, when Hoda replaced Matt Lauer, who left his role of 20 years after allegations of both sexual harassment and assault were brought to light.

Savannah and Hoda announced Matt's firing from NBC live on air in 2017. At the time, Savannah told viewers that she was "heartbroken" for Matt and the "brave colleague" who came forward with her story.

READ: Where is Matt Lauer now? All we know about the former Today show star

© Getty Matt Lauer was fired from NBC in 2017

"How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly? I don’t know the answer to that," she said. "But I do know this reckoning that so many organizations have been going through is important, it’s long overdue, and it must result in workplaces where all women — all people — feel safe and respected."

Since then, Hoda and Savannah have become a popular hosting duo and their friendship is clear to see on-screen.

SEE: Meet the Today show stars' adorable children: Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and more

READ: Hoda Kotb reveals the one parenting fail that she regrets: ‘it’s a lot of pressure’



© NBC Savannah and Hoda are friends on and off screen

Opening up about their appreciation for one another, Savannah told HELLO! last year: "We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true."

Hoda added: "I am working with Savannah which is a job that you can only dream of having."