Princess Andre unveils incredible hair transformation

Princess Andre is known for her waist-length ice-blonde curls but on Thursday, the daughter of Peter Andre revealed she had transformed her cascading curls in a daring transformation video.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 16-year-old shared a Barbie-inspired video which saw her immaculate ringlets change into smooth straight tresses after a trip to the hairdresser. See the full video below.

Princess Andre unveils dramatic hair transformation

Captioning the update, she penned: "barbie girl," alongside a pink love heart and nails emoji. It's safe to say friends and fans couldn't get enough of the transformation and flooded the comments with messages for the teen.

"Such gorgeous hair," one fan penned alongside a red love heart emoji. A second added: "Hair goals [heart eyes emoji]." A third replied: "Absolutely stunning," alongside a heart and flame emoji.

One thing that couldn't go unnoticed was just how much Princess' 'before' curls were like her mum Katie Price's back in her early modelling days, as you can see in the photo below.

© Getty Princess has inherited her mum's ringlets

Princess also shared a slew of stunning photos of herself post-transformation. In the beautiful snaps, Princess stood against a floral background and a neon sign that read: "Cocktails and dreams".

She looked effortlessly beautiful, rocking a laid-back look comprised of black leggings and an oversized grey jumper.

© Instagram Princess is already a brand ambassador for Pretty Little Thing

As for makeup, she opted for natural brushes of fluttery mascara, warm bronzer, rosy blusher, and ultra-glossy lips. She subtly accessorised with a beautiful heart-shaped pendant necklace which was a recent birthday gift from her boyfriend. The youngster is quickly becoming a mini-influencer in her own right, already working with brands such as Pretty Little Thing and Shein.

Last week, she and her dad Peter made headlines after she opened her GCSE results on Instagram Live.

© Instagram The father-daughter duo share a close bond

During the video, she revealed that she had passed three out of her seven exams, obtaining a mark of 3 in business, drama, and maths, a 5 in English, a 6 in fashion and a 4 in music. The marks are graded out of nine. "I need to resit maths. I got 89 but I needed 98 out of 200 to pass maths. I think a four is a C," the blonde beauty said, reflecting on her marks.

Peter was every inch the proud dad and said: "I can't speak for every parent, but seeing you work hard is all I need. Look what you got in English!" Princess added: "I was bottom set so the best mark you can get it a 5."

The youngster also revealed that "apparently" the grade boundaries were particularly high this year. "I didn't pass all of them, but it's fine because I passed some of them! Apparently grade boundaries were really high this year," she said.