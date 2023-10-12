T.J. Holmes settles divorce from Marilee Fiebig ahead of milestone moment with Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes is officially only one more step away from finalizing his divorce from his estranged wife Marilee Fiebig.

The former Good Morning America star, 46, first split from his wife, 45, last year, in the wake of news that he was having an affair with his GMA3 co-star Amy Robach, who at the time was married to Andrew Shue.

Now, Amy and T.J. are still together, and he and Marilee have officially reached a divorce settlement, 11 months after his affair was first publicized.

Us Weekly reports that the former couple filed the finalized paperwork concerning their divorce settlement on Wednesday, October 11.

A certificate of dissolution has been processed in New York County Supreme Court, and the settlement and divorce judgment are imminent.

Shortly after Marilee filed for divorce a month after her ex's affair was made public, her attorney Stephanie Lehman told Us Weekly: "Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her daughter," adding: "To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

© Getty T.J. and Marilee were married for 12 years

She noted: "We continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

T.J. and Marilee, who first tied the knot in 2010, share one daughter together, Sabine, ten, plus he also shares daughter Brianne and son Jaiden with his first wife Amy Ferson, who he split from in 2007.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. are still together

Amy, who finalized her own divorce from Andrew back in March, had no kids with her ex, however she shares daughters Ava, 21, and Annaliese, 16, with her first husband Tim McIntosh; she was married to Tim from 1996 to 2009, and to Andrew from 2010 to 2023.

© Instagram The couple plan on running the marathon again together this year

T.J. and Amy, who reportedly first bonded romantically while training for last year's New York City marathon, which they ran together, recently confirmed that their relationship is still going strong.

Amy made her return to social media after several months away from public life on August 28, with a photo of her and T.J's sneaker-clad feet as they rested on a stoop while on a run, in preparation for the 2023 New York City Marathon, which is on November 5th.

