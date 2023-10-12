Who is August Alsina? All about the rapper amid Will and Jada Pinkett Smith separation

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's marriage has come under the microscope after the actress recently revealed that they'd been separated for seven years while promoting her memoir Worthy.

As a result, many facets of their relationship have started making headlines once again, including Jada's infamous "entanglement" with rapper August Alsina.

Here's all you need to know about August, his relationship with the Smiths, and his life today…

Who is August Alsina?

Born August Anthony Alsina Jr., the now 31-year-old is a singer and rapper from Louisiana who rose to fame with his 2012 mixtape, The Product, and his 2014 debut album, Testimony.

Testimony was a success, peaking at number 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and he has since then continued releasing music; his latest record is March 2023's Myself.

His R&B and Hip-Hop stylings have won him two BET Awards and he embarked on his own headlining tour in 2014 and opened for Usher on his 2014 The UR Experience Tour.

© Getty Images August Alsina is a BET-award winning rapper and singer

How did August Alsina meet Jada Pinkett Smith?

August was a friend of fellow musician Jaden Smith when he met the Smith family in early 2016, and they eventually became close family friends.

In a 2018 appearance on Red Table Talk with Jada, he detailed his battle with substance abuse and addiction, explaining how he found comfort with the family, and Jada identified with his troubles while adding that she struggled with sex addiction as well.

© Getty Images August and Jada first became friends in early 2016, when the "entanglement" happened

When did August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith have a relationship?

In a June 2020 interview with The Breakfast Club, the rapper revealed that he had "given" himself for years to a relationship with Jada back in 2016, seemingly with Will's permission. At the time, August would've been 23 and Jada 44.

"I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership… he gave me his blessing," he stated.

What did Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith say about August Alsina?

In an episode of Red Table Talk released a month later alongside Will, Jada revealed that she and August did have an "entanglement" while she was separated from her Oscar-winning husband.

However, she clarified that Will didn't actually provide any permission or blessing, although it was believed to be so due to them being "separated amicably" at the time, although she revealed that they had gotten back together shortly after and she hadn't spoken to the rapper since.

© Getty Images Will and Jada addressed the relationship in an episode of Red Table Talk

The term "entanglement" and images from the episode (including of a crying Will) quickly went viral on social media after it was aired.

What has August Alsina said about Jada Pinkett Smith "entanglement?"

August released a song titled "Entanglements" days after the Red Table Talk episode came out, seemingly calling out Jada with lyrics like "You left your man just to [expletive] with me and break his heart."

He has since then not spoken about the relationship or the Smith family in general.

Does August Alsina have a partner?

It's not known whether August has a partner currently, although based on his social media presence, he might be single.

Along with music, he has since pivoted his focus to skincare, starting his own genderless skincare line Encina Wellness in 2022.

