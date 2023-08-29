Who is Steve Harvey's wife and why is she denying cheating claims? All about their blended family

Steve and his wife Marjorie have been married since 2007, and share seven kids together

Steve Harvey's personal life was thrusted into the spotlight earlier this week after rumors unexpectedly swirled that his wife Marjorie Harvey had cheated on him.

They have both since shut down the rumors, with the legendary television host telling an audience at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on Sunday: "Before I get started, just let me say, I'm fine. Marriage is fine," adding: "I don't know what y'all are doin', but find something else to do cause we fine, Lord have mercy."

Marjorie followed suit with her own post on Instagram where she wrote: "My husband and I don't usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us," noting: "I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are."

Clearly, Steve and Marjorie have maintained a loving, steady relationship since tying the knot in 2007, and you can read all about it below.

Who is Steve Harvey's wife?

Marjorie Harvey (née Bridges), 59, is Steve's third wife. She hails from Tennessee, and before becoming a designer, business owner, blogger (for The Lady Loves Couture) and social media personality, she briefly attended The University of Memphis.

She has three children from her previous marriage to Darnell Woods: Morgan, 36, Jason, 32, and Lori,26, all of whom use Harvey as their last name. Today, Marjorie runs the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, which the couple founded shortly after tying the knot, and focuses on providing youth outreach services.

How did Steve Harvey meet his wife Marjorie?

© Getty Steve and Marjorie reconnected in 2005, fifteen years after they first dated

Steve and Marjorie were clearly destined to be together, but it took them some time to make it happen.

The two first met in 1990 at Memphis comedy club The Comedy Zone, where Steve was performing. Marjorie immediately caught her future husband's eye, and during an appearance on his eponymous show in 2018, she recalled: "He was just staring at me… He finally realized, 'Oh, I gotta say something.' He was, like, 'Oh, I'm sorry. I don't know who this is, but I'm gonna marry her.'"

© Getty The TV host and his big blended family in 2014

They briefly dated but it fizzled out. In 2014, Marjorie told Essence: "I knew he was The One shortly after I started [dating] him… but then he just left. Disappeared."

Steve, who was previously married to his first wife Marcia Harvey from 1981 until their separation in 1990 (they divorced in 1994), eventually married Mary Lee Shackelford in 1996, though they too divorced in 2005.

When did Steve Harvey marry Marjorie Harvey?

After Steve split from his second wife, it was his bodyguard who insisted he reconnect with Marjorie. In 2016, he told People: "He told me, 'Look, the only time I've ever seen you happy was when you were with that woman Marjorie. Now, before you go and do something stupid and marry another woman, I'm calling her.'"

It was undoubtedly the right decision, and he also told the outlet: "Marjorie changed the way I existed." He recalled: "It was like being reborn. I messed up so many times in my life. She made all the difference."

The two tied the knot on June 25, 2007, and earlier this summer, they celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary with a trip to Lake Como, Italy.

Who are Steve Harvey's kids?

© Getty The couple have a blended family of seven

Steve and Marjorie have a blended family of seven. Aside from being a stepdad to his wife's three kids, he also shares twin daughters Brandi and Karli, 41, and Broderick, 31, with Marcia, plus Wynton, 26, with Mary Lee.

Does Steve Harvey have grandchildren?

Not only do Steve and Marjorie have seven children, they have seven grandchildren too! Marjorie's son Jason shares four kids with his wife Amanda, and his sister Morgan shares two daughters with her husband Kareem. Steve's eldest daughter Karli also has a son, with her husband Ben.

