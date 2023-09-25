Jada Pinkett Smith looks like a goddess as she poses with husband Will Smith in celebratory family throwback photo

Jada Pinkett Smith had reason to celebrate on Monday as she marked husband Will Smith's 55th birthday.

The Red Table Talks star took to Instagram to share a beautiful black-and-white photo taken when their children were small, in honor of the special day.

Jada looked gorgeous dressed in a flowing white dress, as she held a baby Willow Smith - now 22 - on her hip.

VIDEO: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's love story

Will looked dapper dressed in an all-white outfit while holding a young Jaden Smith - now 25, while Trey Smith, 30, - the actor's son with first wife Sheree Zampino, posed in the middle with his arms wrapped around the couple.

In the caption, Jada wrote: "Willard. I am so glad you were born on this day. Without you I would not have experienced the greatest joy of my life… the love of our family.

On this Divine assignment we’ve chosen to walk together, I am grateful for the wells of laughter along the trails of tears we’ve shared. Thank you for helping me learn to embrace it all … with a smile. Here’s to 100+ more birthdays full of growth, acceptance and joy."

It's been a month of celebrations in the Pinkett Smith household, as Jada herself turned another year older last week. The star marked her 52nd birthday on September 18, and marked the day on social media alongside a beautiful selfie.

© Instagram Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith with their children in present time

"This ain't noth'n but a birthday sherbet surprise within a Virgo sunrise," she wrote alongside the image. There's been a lot of joyful family moments for Will and his loved ones this year.

Back in April, the dad-of-three couldn't have been prouder as he watched his daughter Willow perform on stage at Coachella, later joined by her big brother Jaden.

© Trae Patton/NBC Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith share two children

The siblings sang Summertime in Paris and while on stage, Jaden spoke about his adoration for his sister and her career. "It brings tears to my eyes as your brother to see you do this," he said.

"I love you so much. I’m so inspired by you, I'm so inspired and happy for what you're doing in the world and the amount of people’s lives you're changing with the music that you’re making."

© Getty Images The pair together in 1997, prior to the marriage

While there have been some highlights, there have also been some challenges too. In April, Jada, Willow and Adrienne Banfield-Norris's talk show, Red Table Talk, was canceled by Facebook Watch after five seasons.

The show was the backdrop for quite a few Smith family revelations, including Jada speaking out about her struggle with alopecia and an interview with Will himself amid rumors of cheating and a marriage split.

© Photo: Getty Images Jada and Will have birthdays a week apart

Jada shared a hopeful reaction after the cancellation, hinting that the show could be back. "We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband.

"We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come," Jada said, adding: "We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we'll see you soon."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.