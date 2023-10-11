Gary Barlow's wife Dawn sports painful injury in rare hospital photo

Gary Barlow stunned fans on Wednesday with an ultra-rare photo of his wife Dawn sporting a painful-looking injury.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the legendary Take That singer, 52, opted to share a snapshot of his loved one lying in a hospital bed with her wrist and lower arm swathed in bandages.

Alongside the image, Gary penned: "Poor Mrs B has done it again – this time the other wrist – not happy." Beneath the image, he included a thumb's down emoji.

This isn't the first time Dawn has suffered a major arm injury. Last year, Gary's wife broke her wrist and underwent a "big operation."

© Instagram Gary shared a rare photo of his wife sporting an injury

At the time, the 'Shine' hitmaker told his Twitter followers: "Mrs B broke her wrist 4 weeks ago - on Friday she had a big operation – she's in a lot of pain but on the mend."

The singer went on to explain how he's coping with his wife's injury alongside his day job, writing: "Juggling real life this week with the blessing of being in the West End - it never rains."

Lovebirds Gary and Dawn first crossed paths back in 1995 when Dawn was working as a backup dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour.

© Shutterstock The couple tied the knot in 2000

They enjoyed a whirlwind romance and subsequently tied the knot five years later. The couple went on to welcome three children: son Daniel, and daughters Emily and Daisy.

Over on his Instagram, the singer very occasionally shares glimpses of his blissful family life away from the spotlight. Back in August, Gary appeared to enjoy a lavish getaway with Dawn – and if their snaps are anything to go by, it seems like the duo had a tranquil break in the sun.

© Instagram Gary and Dawn were beaming

In one particularly sweet image, Gary and Dawn could be seen swimming in a crystal-clear lake surrounded by towering trees. Gary appeared to be relishing every moment as he smiled for the camera, whilst Dawn looked on proudly, beaming from ear to ear.

Captioning the post, Gary wrote: "Can't believe the holidays are almost over!"

© Jon Furniss The duo share three children together

Gary and Dawn were left heartbroken in August 2012 after losing their baby daughter, Poppy, who was delivered stillborn.

While the singer rarely speaks about his family's painful loss, he did speak about the tragedy in his eye-opening autobiography called A Better Me.

© Getty Gary attending a football match with his son Daniel

In an extract serialised in The Sun, Gary wrote: "Poppy looked perfect and for an hour she was alive to us. She's in your arms, this beautiful little daughter of ours, a sister to our three other children."

He continued: "Then the reality comes rushing into the room and all the air leaves your lungs. It felt like someone had a hand held tight at my throat. The nurses start hovering and they want to take her away. What we experienced and saw over those 24 hours, no one should have to see or have to go through."