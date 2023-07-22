Gary Barlow shares the most romantic gesture for rarely-seen wife Dawn

Gary Barlow rarely shares updates about his adoring wife, Dawn Andrews, but shared the sweetest gesture for his beloved to mark her 53rd birthday on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram account, the pop star, 52, posted a photo of a lavish six-layered chocolate cake adorned with intricate edible flowers made in pretty pink icing.

Gary shared the sweet tribute on Instagram

Captioning the post, he penned: "Happy Birthday Mrs B," alongside six red love heart emojis. The couple share two children, Daniel, 22, Emily, 20, and, Daisy, 13.

Gary is notoriously private about his family life but last month shared a very unexpected family photo to mark Father's Day. Gary couldn't be prouder of his loved ones in the sweet snap, which was posted on his Instagram Stories.

© Instagram Gary paid tribute to his family

The group looked fabulously stylish. Gary kept it cool wearing vibrant blue trousers and a lemon-hued cotton shirt adorned with technicolour butterflies. Wife Dawn kept well within the tropical theme and rocked a fabulous mulicoloured jumpsuit covered in palm trees.

Daniel opted for a sporty look and rocked a pair of grey shorts and a cream polo shirt meanwhile, daughter Daisy looked so sweet wearing a shirt dress which she paired with a blush pink shawl, tan sandals and a Louis Vuitton bag.

© Instagram The singer posted a sweet selfie

Alongside the photos, the doting dad penned: "Father's Day is the one day I think I'm allowed to post pics of the fam hey????"

Gary also shared a photo of his two girls beaming at the camera during a festive outing. "My girls," he penned, followed by a trio of red heart emojis.

Why does Gary keep his marriage out of the spotlight?

It comes as second nature to keep the details of his private life out of the public eye, Gary previously explained of his marriage. "We had to keep it quiet because none of the lads were allowed to officially have girlfriends in those days," he told MailOnline. "Dawn hates attention, so it was a big deal for her to date someone like me."

© Instagram The couple said 'I do' in 2000

When did Gary and Dawn get married?

The loved-up couple have been happily married since 2000 when they tied the knot during an intimate gathering on the Caribbean island of Nevis.

Gary and Dawn first met when Dawn worked as a backing dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour in 1995. They welcomed their eldest child, son Daniel, in 2000, followed by Emily two years later. In 2009, their daughter Daisy was born. Sadly, their fourth child, daughter Poppy, was stillborn in 2012.