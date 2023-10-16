Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance sparks response you won't believe from this surprising star

The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance has officially taken the internet by storm, especially after new pictures dropped of the stars seen hand-in-hand in New York.

It was considered a "launch" by many of their budding relationship, and new photos shared by Vogue of their outing sparked a surprising celeb response.

The caption for the post read: "Consider this a hard launch! #TaylorSwift and #TravisKelce were hand in hand while heading to a Saturday Night Live after-party together (they both made cameos on the show last night)."

In the comments section, many spotted a short but supportive reaction from none other than fellow pop star Katy Perry, who simply wrote: "I ship."

The replies to Katy's comment alone blew up, getting over 300 responses, with many simply responding to her with an enthusiastic "Me too!"

Others were excited to see a take from Katy, who was famously in a feud with the 33-year-old "Out of the Woods" singer for nearly five years.

How did Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's feud begin?

The pair of stars were quite friendly with each other during the earlier stages of their career, often posing for photos together and showing their support on social media.

However, in 2014, Taylor released the song "Bad Blood," and told Rolling Stone in an interview that the song was, in fact, about another female artist.

"For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not," she said. "She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?'"

Katy then cryptically tweeted out soon after: "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing…" and many fans quickly sussed out that the feud sparked from the matter of dancers who'd switched between Taylor's Red Tour and Katy's Prismatic World Tour.

They shaded each other back and forth, with Katy releasing the 2017 song "Swish Swish" in response from her album Witness, but as the years went on, their relationship improved.

How did Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's feud end?

In 2018, as Taylor embarked on the Reputation Tour, she received a literal olive branch and a handwritten note from Katy, which she posted on her Instagram writing: "I just got back to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This…means so much to me."

They eventually shared images of them getting together and eating cookies freshly baked by the singer, and the peak came in 2019, when Taylor released the music video for "You Need to Calm Down."

Among many other starry cameos, the end of the video saw her in a French Fry costume finding Katy, dressed in a hamburger costume, and hugging it out.

The following year, when the 38-year-old "Roar" singer welcomed her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, she shared on social media that Taylor had hand embroidered a baby blanket.

"Miss [Daisy Dove] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift. Hope it's one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager," she sweetly penned.

