Ryan Reynolds has bittersweet night out with famous friends

Ryan Reynolds recently enjoyed a bittersweet night out with famous friends as he paid an emotional tribute to the legendary Robin Williams.

After being honored with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter award by the organization Bring Change to Mind (BC2M), the acclaimed Deadpool actor took to Instagram to express his profound gratitude and remembrance.

"Robin Williams is truly missed. I think we can all agree on that," Ryan penned on social media alongside a picture of himself with Glenn Close.

"His children have transformed his legacy into a tangible manifestation of love and purpose. Being presented with the Robin Williams Legacy Award during the annual BC2M gala in NYC was an honor I'll forever cherish."

© Raymond Hall Ryan Reynolds enjoys bittersweet night out with friends in NYC

Founded in 2010 by Glenn alongside her sister and nephew, BC2M is committed to ending the stigma around mental health. Its mission revolves around building understanding, empathy, and awareness, with a significant emphasis on children's mental health.

Ryan's admiration for Glenn is evident as he praises her dedication to the cause. "Glenn is a beacon of hope. Through her relentless efforts to foster open dialogues, she's saving lives. I hold immense respect for her," he shared.

© Dimitrios Kambouris (L-R) Zelda Williams, Glenn Close, Whoopi Goldberg, Ryan Reynolds and Zak Williams

On a lighter note, Ryan humorously added, "Having a roast session with some of the most brilliant comedians was an unforgettable experience—though I might need a hypnotist to get over some of those jokes."

Ryan stands tall as the seventh esteemed individual to be honored with the Robin Williams award.

The past recipients, chosen annually by Robin's children—Zak, Zelda, and Cody—are an illustrious group including Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Stiller, The Smith Family, the dynamic father-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy, and the talented Melissa McCarthy.

© Jamie McCarthy (L-R) Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann, Glenn Close, and Ryan Reynolds enjoy a drink together

The selection reflects the honoree's commitment to laughter and mental well-being, paying homage to Robin's unparalleled legacy.

Beyond his cinematic achievements, Ryan has been notably transparent about his personal challenges with mental health. In a previous conversation with CBS Sunday Mornings, he shed light on his lifelong battle with anxiety.

"I perceive my personality as bifurcated," he detailed, "One part grapples with anxiety, while the other is brimming with confidence, especially when I'm on stage or in front of the camera."

© Jamie McCarthy (L-R) Amy Schumer, Glenn Close, Ryan Reynolds, and Reba McEntire

At the same BC2M gala, the star of The Proposal engaged in a conversation about the importance of mental health in parenting.

As a father of four children with actress Blake Lively, Ryan's perspective is rooted in real-life experiences.

Speaking to People magazine, he emphasized the importance of open communication and fostering self-awareness in children. "It's about engaging in comprehensive discussions with our kids," Ryan shared. "Both Blake and I are deeply invested in their daily experiences and well-being. We strive to inculcate a sense of self-awareness in them."