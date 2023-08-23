Karen Hauer floors fans with candid bedroom photo ahead of Strictly

The star is gearing up for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing

Karen Hauer sparked a sweet fan reaction on Wednesday when she shared a gorgeous bedroom photo amid her Strictly training.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old professional dancer uploaded a candid snapshot of herself relaxing at home whilst rocking a restorative eye mask.

© Instagram The professional dancer shared a glimpse inside her routine

In the image, Karen had her eyes firmly shut as she sleepily propped up her head with her left arm. She was pictured holding a large mug of tea or coffee as she languidly enjoyed a rare moment of self-indulgence.

The star looked her usual stylish self in a smart baby blue and white pinstripe shirt and charcoal grey bodysuit. She accessorised with dainty gold jewellery and flipped her brunette curls over to one side for a fuss-free look.

© Instagram Karen joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2012

Hinting at her hectic training schedule, Karen noted in her caption: "Sleepy one," followed by a sleeping face emoji.

Karen's loyal legion of followers raced to the comments section to heap praise on the TV star. Sending some much-needed support, one follower wrote: "You look amazing even when sleepy," while another penned: "Good morning, I know exactly how you feel [yawning emoji] have a good productive day."

A third chimed in: "Beauty, hope you have a good day [red heart emoji] sending so much love," and a fourth sweetly added: "Know that feeling well," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

© Instagram The professionals have been hard at work

The professional dancer has been busy behind the scenes training for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing which is set to grace our screens later this autumn.

The BBC recently revealed the full celebrity line-up – and we're beyond excited for this year's show. The likes of Les Dennis, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Angela Scanlon and Angela Rippon are all set to battle it out on the Strictly dance floor.

As for the professionals, Karen is poised to reunite with a number of familiar Strictly faces including Giovannie Pernice, Dianne Buswell, Gorka Marquez and Nancy Xu.

Karen's candid bedroom photo comes after she spoke exclusively to HELLO! magazine about her relationship with husband Jordan Wyn-Jones.

While the couple are very much loved-up, Karen candidly opened up about how she and her husband "get outside help" whenever they experience rough patches.

When asked about the secret to their happy marriage, Karen said: "Counselling. You know what I think communication is massive but learning how to communicate, you know, so we get outside help."

© Getty The duo tied the knot in 2022

She went on to say: "So whenever we're having tricky moments or anything like that, it's just seeing the vulnerable side of each other and understanding it and knowing that both of us are working on things because nobody is perfect.

"There is no such thing as a happy marriage or a happy relationship with the perfect couple. It's about dealing with things the right way and not just running away from things, and I guess that's what makes us tick even better and understand one another."