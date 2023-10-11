Karen Hauer makes unexpected comment about future on show

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer has revealed she would like to one day be a judge on the BBC competition.

Talking to the Radio Times, the longest reigning Strictly professional explained that, whilst she is loving being on our screens as a professional, one day she would like to follow in the steps of Anton Du Beke and become a judge on the show.

© BBC Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer have already taken this year by storm

She explained: " I'd love to be a judge on Strictly. I love to teach and I love to guide people. I think that’s my calling, my next step.

"Right now, I’m really happy with being a professional on Strictly, and to continue spreading that love of dance. As clichéd as it sounds, it can change your life, and some people still have no idea."

She added: "Doing a job that makes people happy and makes them smile is something I never take for granted, working on this show can be exhausting. But the fact that we get to entertain the nation – that's where we get the energy."

This year, Karen is partnered with Eddie Kadi, and so far, they have taken the competition by storm.

On Saturday, the pair dazzled the judges with their Men in Black street routine for movie week and even scored the first ten, of the series from head judge Shirley Ballas.

Of her sky-high score, Shirley said on the show: "When you do something well, it needs rewarding. This was slick, it had style, it was edgy, it was entertaining, and you found your groove. Everything that you love in dance you were able to bring today as a partnership, I absolutely loved it."

© Instagram Karen and Jordan said "I do" in 2022

Comedian Eddie said of the performance: "whole other level of respect for street dance" and dedicated the performance to his family who migrated from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Away from the ballroom, Karen is a doting wife to her husband Jordan Wyn-Jones. The pair marked their first wedding anniversary back in August.

The duo secretly tied the knot in June 2022 at Chewton Glen in Hampshire - the exact same spot where Jordan got down on one knee.