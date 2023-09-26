Who is DWTS star Ariana Madix dating after Tom Sandoval, Vanderpump Rules bombshell? Meet her new beau

The Vanderpump Rules star has moved on from her infamous ex post-scandal, and has a new beau plus a role on Dancing with the Stars

Ariana Madix, after the public humiliation of her ex Tom Sandoval's affair with Rachel Leviss playing out on Vanderpump Rules and across the web, has moved on in more ways than one.

In the wake of the bombshell reality television moment (fittingly coined Scandoval), the star has modeled for Bloomingdales, landed a partnership with a sex-toy boutique, made a BIC razor ad where she compared her ex to a drain clog, attended the White House Correspondents Dinner, and landed a role in a Lifetime movie. Up next? A highly-anticipated appearance as a Dancing with the Stars contestant.

What's more, Ariana has not only moved on professionally (though she is still in the cast of the Bravo series) but she's moved on in her love life too. So who is her new beau?

After her nine-year relationship with Tom quickly unraveled on TV, Ariana found a new beginning with fitness influencer Daniel Wai.

Scandoval first broke on March 3rd, and by late April, the new couple were packing on the PDA at Coachella after meeting at a mutual friend's wedding in Mexico.

Daniel hails from New York, and on his personal website, he writes: "My interest in physical health and conditioning has been with me since I was 13 years old."

In college, he majored in computer science and earned a secondary degree in Business and a minor in math, and went on to work in consulting for several years. However he pivoted to his current fitness profession after passing his National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Certified Personal Trainer test.

At first, he balanced both his corporate job and his passion for fitness, but now he writes: "Today, I feel I have found my true calling and that is specializing in fitness and exercise that matches a client's goals, needs, and expectations."

© Instagram Ariana and Daniel started dating in April

Though Daniel is committed to his career as a fitness professional, with Ariana as his new girlfriend, he has a new role: reality star!

The trainer isn't becoming Vanderpump's newest cast member anytime soon, but earlier this month, he made an appearance on the show when he joined Ariana and his co-stars for a cast trip to San Francisco.

© Getty Tom and Ariana were together for nine years before he cheated on her with their co-star

As for Tom and Rachel? Their life post-Scandoval hasn't necessarily been as fruitful as Ariana's.

© Getty The reality star is paired up with DWTS dance pro Pasha Pashkov for the show

For one, the two are not together anymore, and Rachel recently blocked Tom on Instagram after he wished her a happy birthday on Instagram, writing: "Happy birthday Rachel. I really hope you're finding peace and happiness. Miss you friend." She is also not returning to the upcoming season of VPR.

Besides continuing his appearances on Vanderpump, Tom is now also on FOX's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, plus he recently confirmed his relationship status, telling Extra: "I am single, yes."

