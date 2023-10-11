Exclusive: Cheryl Burke on Michael Strahan's guest judging on DTWS, and Rylee Arnold and Harry Jowsey's 'cute chemistry'

For over 15 years Cheryl Burke tangoed and waltzed her way around the Dancing with the Stars ballroom with her various celebrity partners, winning the series twice, the first professional to do so. Now, in an exclusive column for HELLO!, the 39-year-old will be sharing her insight each week on those who impressed her, those who didn't – and those who may just pick up the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy...

© Eric McCandless Michael Strahan was a special guest judge for Motown week

Michael Strahan 'wasn't worth it'

I adore Michael and what I'm going to say is definitely not a reflection of how loved he is, but I think a fourth judge that doesn't really have a lot of constructive criticism to contribute wasn't really worth it honestly. I crave constructive criticism from the judges, and adding a judge who really doesn't have the same experience in this world of ballroom, like the other three, didn't suit the show.

Now, if you had added someone like Jamal Sims who choreographed the fabulous opening number, then maybe I'm here for it. He isn't strictly ballroom, but at least he knows dance and can actually critique the couples based on their own dance experience though.

I know this is a TV show so I get it - but if you're really asking me, I'm going to answer honestly. I'm all about respecting the art form, which on this show is the world of ballroom and knowing how hard these couples work day in and day out, the least they deserve is some actual constructive feedback that they can actually take back, work on in the dance studio, and come back stronger.

Harry and Rylee have a 'cute' bond

Unfortunately for Tyson Beckford – if you're looking at just the dancing – it was fair that he went home this week, but it's sad because you could tell he really enjoyed this experience. You could tell he loved everybody genuinely.

The camaraderie this season is great between the celebs and the pro dancers, but this is a dance competition and Foxtrot wasn't his best.

© Eric McCandless Cheryl praised Harry and Rylee's 'great chemistry' McCandless)

Maybe Tyson's better than someone like Harry Jowsey, but the partnership and the bond between Harry and Rylee Arnold is stronger, and so it's also what viewers are getting behind.

Harry reminds me of Rob Kardashian in many ways, he's endearing, and their chemistry is cute – and who knows what happens in the future for them, because they do seem to have such great chemistry.

Barry Williams hasn't bounced back yet

© Eric McCandless Barry performs with pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd

I'm not sure if I saw Barry Williams bouncing back this week because last week's ChaCha was by far his best dance of the season but when you have a contestant who has had their confidence rocked, our job as pro dancers is not just to teach our celebrity how to ballroom dance.

It's a complex job with so many different layers.

For example, when I danced with Rob Kardashian, it was so hard to just get him initially in the dance studio to take his first steps; he had so much fear and insecurity leading up to it and into the show that in the beginning of the training period that we all have prior to the premiere, it was like pulling teeth to get him into the dance studio. But once I did, it was still uphill from there.

© Adam Taylor Cheryl performed with Rob Kardashian in 2011

Unfortunately, his premiere night started rough as the package that aired prior to our live performance didn't show Rob in the best light with the way it was edited, it basically showed what people expected to see: a spoiled and bratty Kardashian who didn't respect his pro dancer.

So when we walked on to the ballroom floor towards the end of the almost two minute package, the amount of boos that we heard because of the live audience reacting to the video content on the package was really discouraging for Rob at first.

But week two was a huge transformation for him, and I must admit without week one being a disaster and a blow to the ego I don't think Rob would have actually come in second place that season. I think he would have gotten lost in the shuffle and probably sent home midway through the competition.

Everyone roots for the underdog

Anytime you think you may have failed or royally effed up, and this goes out to anyone who wants to read this, know that there is no better story than rooting for the underdog. I saw this with Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater in week three.

© Eric McCandless Mauricio has bounced back according to Cheryl

Even if the judges don't get behind you, and continue scoring you low, you have what everyone wishes they had - the people's votes. And, for me, that's all you need. Mauricio's scores were all over the place but not as much as some of the other couples; I would have given Mauricio and Emma a seven; they were an improvement from last week and that's all that matters.

It's not about how you start. It's where you finish.

Pros need advice as well

For Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber taking one step forward and two back – it is what it is. Some dances are going to just be stronger for others, right? Maybe she feels more comfortable in the Latin dances, but it's still too early on.

But now that I see the show from beginning to end, I would love to have had notes from the judges for me as a professional. A few tips such as, 'Maybe try this way of teaching,' would have been really helpful. I think it's a disservice by not acknowledging the pro dancers because we are 50% of the partnership. At the end of the day, our partner is a direct reflection of what we're teaching, we are dancing together as one person, as one couple. After almost two decades, and now watching from home, it's a different experience and I'm seeing things that I wish I would have seen when I was in the competition.

© Eric McCandless Cheryl says Sasha and Alyson are a good example of pros needing feedback as well

When it comes to Alyson and Sasha, I would say to Alyson, 'Trust your partner, and surrender to what he is trying to mold you to be as far as a ballroom dancer goes.' But I would also like Sasha to push the boundaries a little further; the two of them need more power from foot to foot, to create more togetherness and dynamic speed as a couple.

That's what they mean by it takes two to tango, and it can only be achieved if you're willing to step out of the box and comfort zone a little.

Pasha was a disappointment

© Eric McCandless Cheryl says Pasha's quickstep was out of hold for the majority of the dance

Mauricio surprised me this week for the better, but I was also surprised by Pasha Pashkov and his partner Ariana Madix, because Pasha is very strictly ballroom so it was interesting to see him barely do any quickstep in ballroom hold, which was a little disappointing.

Right after their dance, we saw Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart who were also much improved, but she stuck to quickstep; whether he was able to execute it perfectly is irrelevant.

Normally in the ballroom genre you cannot break hold in tango and quickstep; they follow the international standard rules. With Foxtrot, Viennese waltz, and slow waltz, you can break hold, meaning you don't have to stay in frame, but for the ones that you have to hold in - tango and quickstep - normally it's only five to ten seconds at the top and bottom [of the dance]. But Pasha did most of it, I'd say 90% of it, not in frame or hold.

Maybe now that Len's not around, they're not as strict, but it makes this competition a lot harder when there are rules because the whole point of Dancing with the Stars is, 'Can you ballroom dance?'

If this was a free for all – as what I saw in that routine – then I think this competition would be a different competition and different show.

Len Goodman deserves a tribute every week

© Getty Images Len Goodman announced his retirement from DWTS after season 31 and passed away in 2022

Three weeks in, I love this show and there's a good camaraderie that was starting to happen with the three judges. But if we're going to add more judges my preference would be to wait until there's more couples eliminated so there's more time; everyone was cut off short, they were rushing the ending.

The poor person who's eliminated doesn't get their chance to say more than a sentence or a sound bite!

I can't wait to see the Len Goodman tribute that will be performed by the current and former professional – but Len Goodman deserves a tribute every week.

