Lupita Nyong'o confirms split from boyfriend as she spends time with newly single Josh Jackson

Lupita Nyong'o has revealed that she is single again, alleging a "season of heartbreak' due to "deception".

The Black Panther star, who went public with her boyfriend, sports commentator Selema Masekela, 52, in late 2022, took to social media to share a message with fans, revealing that she wanted to "share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust".

© Tasos Katopodis Selema Masekela speaks on stage in 2022

"I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, 'Whatever, my life is better this way.' But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love," she wrote.

"And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass."

"The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness. I hope it’s true," the 40-year-old continued. "I share this to keep it 100%, and hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it."

She added the hashtag "breakup" and concluded: "Let’s face our pain so we don’t spread it."

Selema has yet to comment on her accusations. Lupita has deleted all posts that featured Selema, including a birthday tribute from August 2023 in which she called him "mi amor," or "my love".

© Lupita Nyong'o Lupita shared this picture in August 2023

Lupita did not offer any more details, or reveal when she and Selema split, but it comes as the Oscar winner has been spending time with Joshua Jackson, who recently split from his wife of three years, Jodie Turner-Smith.

Lupita and Dawson's Creek actor Joshua were pictured dancing together at Janella Monae's Los Angeles show on October 18. In pictures, they were seen laughing as Lupita, who wore a cropped top and oversized patterned blazer introduced him to friends.

© Getty Joshua and Jodie split in 2013 after four years together

Josh and Jodie, 37, tied the knot in 2019 after meeting at Usher's 40th birthday party the year prior – and share one child, a daughter named Janie, born in April 2020.

TMZ reported that the two do have a prenuptial agreement in place, and that Jodie is asking for joint custody of their three-year-old daughter, though has made no request for any spousal support. The divorce filing reportedly lists their date of separation as September 13, just days after their last public outing together as they were seen on September 7, at an electric car event in New York City, and also several New York Fashion Week events.

"I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving," Jodie told People in 2021, looking back at their early days together. "We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being."