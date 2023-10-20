Britney Spears reveals new bombshell about Justin Timberlake relationship

In her forthcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, pop icon Britney Spears candidly revisits her past relationships, notably challenging prevailing narratives surrounding her romance with Justin Timberlake.

In the zenith of their fame, Britney painted a picture of a Southern girl preserving her virginity until marriage.

But after her breakup with Justin, the *NSYNC singer contradicted this portrayal, openly suggesting they had been intimate. At the time, Britney retorted that Justin was her "one person" to W Magazine.

Yet, this memoir reveals a different story. In excerpts shared by Us Weekly, Britney discloses that at 14, she shared an intimate experience with a close friend of her elder brother, Bryan Spears.

© Getty Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake in 2001

The singer's personal life had always faced intense scrutiny, with speculations and controversies around her virginity. This only intensified post her split with Justin in 2002, where he implied her infidelity and chipped away at her image.

In a televised interview with Barbara Walters, Justin was questioned about Britney's statement on waiting for marriage. Responding with a smirk and a sarcastic "Sure," Justin insinuated more than he uttered.

© Getty Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake arrive at the 29th Annual American Music Awards on January 9, 2002

Britney had defended her stance in W, saying that intimacy began "two years into my relationship" with Justin. "I thought he was The One. But I was wrong," she expressed. Feeling betrayed, she lamented that Justin would use their personal history as public ammunition.

However, a twist emerged in 2008 when Britney's mother, Lynne Spears, penned a memoir, mentioning that Britney had been intimate at 14 with an 18-year-old. Interestingly, Lynne's recount suggested that she encouraged this relationship to boost Britney's school popularity.

© Jeff Kravitz Lynne Spears & Britney Spears in 2022

Among the other revelations in Britney's memoir are assertions about Justin's post-breakup escapades, hinting at multiple encounters with other women soon after their split. Britney conveyed her pain, saying, "I was in love with him."

Their relationship's aftermath saw both celebrities moving on; Britney had a brief relationship with actor Colin Farrell while Justin kindled a romance with actress Cameron Diaz. Britney candidly explores her heartbreak, mentioning the temporary solace she found in her fling with Farrell, only to be left feeling more isolated.

A particularly poignant part of her memoir delves deep into her unplanned pregnancy with Justin in 2000 and the subsequent decision to terminate it.

© Getty Britney talks about her passionate tryst with Colin Farrell

The singer revealed that while she harbored dreams of a family with Justin, he wasn't prepared for fatherhood, leaving her in agony over the choice she felt she had to make.

Beyond this relationship, the book teases many more revelations. While it had faced legal hurdles, with both Justin and Colin's attorneys allegedly demanding content removals, the memoir is now set for release.

Although The Woman In Me has already made waves, topping Amazon's Bestseller list, it will steer clear from details regarding her recent split from Sam Asghari.