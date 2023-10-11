Janette Manrara cosies up to tiny daughter Lyra in heartwarming snap fans brand 'beautiful'

Janette Manrara, 39, is in full on supermum mode, looking after her two-month-old daughter Lyra, presenting Strictly: It Takes Two and even keeping up with her postpartum workouts. Our hats are off!

On Wednesday, the dancer shared a beautiful candid photo snuggled up in bed with Lyra and fans were utterly besotted.

Janette was wearing an ombre rainbow hoody with a muslin draped over her shoulder, while Lyra in her white babygrow, slept soundly.

"Cuddles in bed last night [rose emoji]," she penned with the image and fans added comments like: "So gorgeous she's so beautiful xxxxx" and "Beautiful picture."

While Janette's followers were in agreement about the beautiful nature of the photo, they weren't entirely on the same page when it came to the baby's appearance.

"So cute!! She’s starting to look like you Janette!" wrote one, but: "Beautiful, looking so much like her daddy," added another.

© Instagram Janette shared the joyful news she has given birth to a little girl Lyra Rose

When they welcomed their daughter in summer, they announced their joyous baby news on Instagram with a touching black-and-white image.

Captioning the post were the words: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," followed by a single red rose emoji in tribute to Lyra’s middle name.

The couple first revealed their pregnancy news in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in February, telling us that they had been preparing to go through IVF when they found out the happy news.

The couple considered IVF before Janette fell pregnant

Detailing his reaction, Aljaz said: "I was beside myself… I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long."

Since welcoming their bundle of joy, Janette and Aljaz have been incredibly open about their experience as first-time parents., Janette gushed to HELLO! about her motherhood journey and shared a glimpse of her little one's development.

"That love is so deep; nothing else compares," she said. "You can see she's learning and developing. She recognises our faces and our voices, and that connection is just incredible."

© Instagram The friends enjoyed time together

The couple have been making sure that Lyra meets the people important in her life, and Janette delighted fans last month when the dancer brought her to meet Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's son, Thiago, who was born a few weeks before Lyra. More Strictly babies please, they are so cute!

© Aljaz Skorjanec/Instagram Aljaz Skorjanec and baby Lyra

© Instagram Sara Davies enjoyed a precious moment with baby Lyra

© Instagram Janette welcomed Lyra in July