Janette Manrara turns heads in waist-cinched dress on night out away from baby Lyra

Janette Manrara had husband Aljaz Skorjanec on babysitting duties on Wednesday night as the It Takes Two presenter headed to Best Magazine's Heroes Awards alongside co-star Nadiya Bychkova.

The professional dancer shared several snaps from her night out, including a selfie with Nadiya and makeup artist Summer Dyason and an elegant photo of herself showcasing her figure-flattering pink dress. The off-the-shoulder item was cinched in at the waist highlighting her hourglass physique while the ruched detailling made her look so glamorous.

Janette wore a pair of nude heels, while styling her hair in its signature waves as she stood with one hand on her hip for the portrait-style photograph.

In her caption, the mum-of-one penned: "Amazing night celebrating extraordinary individuals w/ exceptional stories at the #BestHeroesAwards by @bestmagofficial. Got to give an award to @musa_motha95 which was a complete honour!

© Instagram Janette and Nadiya headed out for the night

"I have been of fan of his for a long time, so to see him shining bright and achieving so much is incredible. Thank you for having me. Also got to spend time w/ some of my favourite ladies too. Thanks for being my gorgeous dates!"

One of Janette's social media followers commented: "That dress is stunning and suits you PERFECTLY!" while Nadiya responded: "The best [of] times," alongside a heart emoji.

© Dave Benett The pair looked so glam

A third added: "Beautiful ladies," while Nikita Kanda, who was recently eliminated from Strictly posted a string of heart emojis.

The night will have taken Janette away from her baby daughter, Lyra, but she was in good hands as the dancer's husband, Aljaz will have been on daddy day care, something he is thrilled about.

© Instagram Janette looked so glam in her dress

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! about Janette being a working mum, the Slovenian-born dancer said: "I can't wait to do daddy daycare – it's my favourite job ever. I have waited to be a dad for so long and I feel very lucky to be able to spend so much time with my daughter."

Janette still spends plenty of time with her baby girl and earlier in the week, she melted hearts with a stunning clip of Lyra relaxing in her nursery while being gently rocked. Lyra was covered up in a beautiful blanket and had her pacifier in her mouth as her mum cooed over her in the heart-melting clip. The video also gave fans a rare glimpse into Lyra's nursery and it was stocked to perfection for her.

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz are doting parents to baby Lyra

The room featured a wooden crib for Lyra to sleep in, alongside the moving chair and another armchair where Janette and Aljaz could sit to spend time with their young girl.

A cream rug was laid over the floor alongside a grey carpet while a large lamp by the windowsill provided a light source, alongside a red mood light tucked away in the corner out of sight. There was also a large plush owl that sat by Lyra's crib.