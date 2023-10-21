Kelly Clarkson tells Cher 'how dare you' in stern message - but it's not what it seems

Kelly Clarkson shared a seemingly stern message for Cher on her Instagram story, in which she praised the 77-year-old singer for her new Christmas song.

The singer turned TV host shared a clip of her listening to the new song, DJ Play A Christmas Song, with the caption: “How dare you release a Christmas jam right now, ma’am! You got me listening to Christmas music in October and I LOVE IT!”, tagging her fellow musician in the story.

Kelly’s comments may have resonated with many who weren’t expecting to get into the festive mood so quickly this year with a brand new Christmas record to listen to, but Cher first hinted that she was planning to release a Christmas record in July 2023.

At the time, she announced she was working on material for it, making this her first album of original material in 10 years. She dropped DJ Play A Christmas Song at the start of October, with the album fully being released on October 20th.

The Believe songstress actually appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show last December, in which Kelly was unwell, meaning she had to host the show from home over a screen. But Cher did open up about her relationship with new boyfriend Alexander Edwards, a 37-year-old music producer who she’s now been with for a year.

“On paper it’s kind of ridiculous but in real life we get along great. He’s fabulous and I don’t give men qualities they don’t deserve. He’s very kind, he’s very smart, he’s very talented and he’s really funny. And I think he’s quite handsome.”

Kelly responded: “That’s the thing for me too, it’s humor. I just like somebody to make me laugh, I want to feel good too.” She said. “And since you’re busy making everybody feel good, you want somebody to do that for you as well.

Kelly Clarkson told Cher exactly what she thought of her new Christmas song

“So I love that for you. Congratulations, that's awesome.”