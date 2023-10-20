Helen Skelton is a brunette beauty in milestone photo

Helen Skelton looked almost unrecognisable on Tuesday when she was spotted sharing a slew of photos to her Instagram account.

The 40-year-old's update was in aid of Blue Peter, a show that Helen presented back in her 20s, which marked its 65th anniversary on Thursday. In one of the photos, the third on the Instagram carousel, Helen could be seen donning brunette locks whilst standing on stage with her fellow former hosts, Ayo Akinwolere and Joel Camillo-Defries.

Captioning her selection of snaps, Helen penned: "Happy Birthday Blue Peter. 65 never looked so relevant. Tony Walsh said it best https://youtu.be/Oqm23ajfUNg #bluepeter #childrenstelly #cbbc #kids #memories."

As well as her chocolate-hued locks and side fringe, Helen also donned a vibrant Barbie-pink dress that featured a large scoop neck and cinched-in waist. She added a chunky white cuff-inspired bracelet to accessorise her look and as for makeup opted for a charcoal smokey eye and subtle pink lipstick.

Helen Skelton's daughter Elsie helps with the gardening

Friends and fans were quick to weigh in on the post. One fan penned: "Beautiful photos, and looking so happy.. A lifetime of memories watching " Blue Peter " with my children. Thank you Helen, simply the best [red love heart emoji] xx."

A second added: "You, and indeed the whole message of the show, inspired me so much as a kid, and it's shaped the adult I've become. Forever grateful, and happy that it's marking it's 65th anniversary!"

Helen is a doting mother of three

Meanwhile, a third added: "Blue Peter was the next show growing up. I learnt so much and dreamed of being there one day. Thank you for being part of it."

Other photos in the meaningful update included more recent snaps of Helen with her former colleagues who appear to have the sweetest bond even now, all these years later.

© Peter Byrne - PA Images Helen was on Blue Peter between 2008-2013

The meaningful milestone came just days after the Countryfile host's brand new book, In My Stride, , was released last week.

The mother-of-three's masterpiece, "Explores the lessons Helen has learned through life and adventure, sharing how getting out in nature can help us heal, grow, and find the resilience to move through challenging times in our lives.

"It tells stories of finding confidence, authenticity, courage, resilience, acceptance, community, and freedom against the backdrop of life's peaks and troughs and through the power of the natural world."

© Getty Helen Skelton with her ex-husband Richie Myler

In one, incredibly candid moment in the book, Helen opened up about her split with her ex-husband, Richie Myler. She explained her shock when it came to light he wanted to leave.

"I was in shock. I know that following break-ups, people often say they didn’t see it coming and it sounds like a cliche, but that was me." Helen also confessed she was so distraught by the split that she was unable to tell her parents at first.

The former couple share three children, Ernie, eight, Louis, five, and 16-month-old daughter Elsie. Richie welcomed his first child with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill in April earlier this year.