Helen Skelton reveals exciting home plans 17 months after Richie Myler split

Strictly Come Dancing star Helen lives with her three children, Ernie, Louise and Elsie

Helen Skelton, 40, recently quit her BBC Radio 5 job in order to spend more time with her family of young children - Ernie, eight, Louis, six, and Elsie, one. But could even bigger changes be afoot for the former Strictly Come Dancing star?

On Monday, the presenter took to Instagram to share an inspirational post with her 487,000 followers. Sharing a selection of photographs of beautiful interiors, the mum-of-three penned: "Hibernation season incoming…. Always taking pics of spaces that put a smile on my face and I want to try and replicate at home. #home #interiors."

The last home update from Helen revealed that she was living with her parents in Cumbria, on their farm. But could the interiors inspiration hint that she's moving into a place of her own?

Speaking to The Telegraph, Helen has previously opened up about her 100-mile relocation back to her parents' farm.

The lounge at her family home

"You know how they say it takes a village? Well, I am literally in my childhood Cumbrian village with all my school friends, and so everyone just kind of mucks in together," she said.

It's a life totally different to her one on TV, and Helen revealed: "I can get up in my pyjamas, pull my boots on, pull my dad's coat on, walk across the fields with the dog and what a joyous way to start the day."

See the sprawling garden her kids enjoy at current home with their grandparents...

WATCH: Helen Skelton's son dives head first into swimming pool

The couple formerly lived together in Yorkshire and they have since sold the family property that they worked hard to renovate.

Why did Helen Skelton and Richie Myler break up?

© Getty The couple split in 2022

Helen announced her split from professional rugby player Richie in April 2022, and she broke the news with a statement on her Instagram Stories. "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple.

"He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

© Instagram Helen and Richie share two sons and a daughter

Helen has never detailed exactly why the couple went their separate ways, and she went on to appear on Strictly Come Dancing shortly after, throwing herself into the show.

Soon after the split, Richie was in a new relationship with the daughter of Leeds Rhinos president, Andrew Thirkhill - Stephanie Thirkill.

He and his partner Stephanie then went on to welcome a child together earlier this year.

Richie's team coach Rohan Smith confirmed that Richie and his girlfriend had welcomed their first baby together, saying: "Richie has spent a bunch of time in hospital with the birth of his new little baby, so we've given him a little time off to settle in at home."