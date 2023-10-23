Rebecca Loos claims she found David Beckham in bed with model amid their affair

In the early 2000s, when whispers of an alleged affair between Rebecca Loos and David Beckham swept headlines, the world watched in rapt attention.

Nearly two decades later, Rebecca opens up about one of the most turbulent nights of that era, painting a vivid picture of emotion, betrayal, and complex relationships.

Now 46, Rebecca recollects an evening at soccer legend Ronaldo Nazário’s residence on September 22, 2003. The atmosphere, as she describes, was electrifying.

“There was wonderful food, a samba band from Brazil, and flowing champagne,” she fondly remembered during her interview with the Daily Mail Sunday.

However, the high spirits were soon to be dampened. At this star-studded event, David, then a key figure at Real Madrid and aged 48, was reportedly engaged in a discreet conversation with a Spanish model, secluded at the garden's end. “That hurt,” Rebecca expressed, the pain still palpable.

The twist in the tale was set into motion by a single phone call. Victoria Beckham, David's wife, reached out to Rebecca.

Her distress was evident: David wasn’t answering her calls. "She's upset because she's calling David and he's not answering," Rebecca detailed. Victoria’s request was simple yet filled with underlying tension: "Don't hang up, go and find him."

Guided by Victoria’s plea, Rebecca's journey inside Ronaldo's mansion led her to a guarded bedroom door. After informing one of David’s bodyguards that Victoria awaited on the line, she was met with a scene that deepened her anguish.

With David emerging from the room and the Spanish model still visible, Rebecca could barely contain her emotions.

“I was fuming and I just looked at him, gave him the phone and said 'Your wife',” she recalled, her voice laden with a mix of anger and sorrow.

As David engaged in what seemed like a hushed conversation with Victoria, Rebecca grappled with the weight of the situation.

“I was so hurt,” she emphasized. Reflecting on her involvement with David, she stated, “He had me, he had his claws into me, and I was at his beck and call.”

It was in 2004 that Rebecca first went public about her alleged affair with David during an explosive Sky News interview.

Her words from that time still echo today: “You have to remember, he is a married man... You have to wait for him to come to you.”

David, on the other hand, has consistently denied these allegations. His recent documentary on Netflix, Beckham, delves into the challenges he and Victoria faced amidst the rumors.

"I don't know how we got through it in all honesty," David admitted, underscoring his deep bond with Victoria.

"Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult... We needed to fight for each other and for our family. What we had was worth fighting for."

Today, Rebecca, currently a medical assistant residing in Norway with her family, insists her decision to speak out is a stance of self-defense against the portrayal in David’s documentary.